Bhavnagar Horror: Son-In-Law Kills In-Laws Over Wife’s Elopement

Bhavnagar: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Mahuwa, where a son-in-law killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law following a late-night altercation over his wife's elopement.

Husband and wife Rameshbhai and Bhartiben were watching TV with their two daughters in Mahuwa on Sunday night. Suddenly, a man entered holding a sharp weapon; it was none other than Ajay, the son-in-law of Rameshbhai and Bhartiben. As the couple tried to react, Ajay attacked and stabbed both of them to death. One of their daughters, shocked by the incident, escaped to the neighbour’s house and revealed the horrifying truth.

The double murder of the couple in Mahuwa, Bhavnagar district, around 8 pm last night, has caused a huge stir in the entire city. Jentibhai Veerabhai Donasia lodged a complaint at the Mahuwa police station. He said someone informed him over the phone that his elder brother Rameshbhai and his wife Bhartiben had been stabbed to death. Hearing this, he rushed to Rameshbhai’s house, where his niece Vandana was present, and found his brother and sister-in-law lying in a pool of blood.

Why did the son-in-law commit the brutal murders?

Jentibhai, the brother of the deceased, stated in his complaint that when he reached the house, he first spoke to Vandana, Rameshbhai’s elder daughter. She told him that she had been standing outside when her brother-in-law, Ajay, arrived on a bike. He entered the house, and moments later, chaos broke out inside. Soon after, her father came out of the house, bleeding.

Jentibhai then spoke to the younger daughter, Avanisha, who witnessed the incident from inside. She said that their parents were watching TV, and her brother Darshan was getting ready to go out. At that moment, Ajay came in and asked Darshan to come outside. Then, Ajay pulled out a knife from his waist and started arguing with her mother. When her father tried to stop him, Ajay stabbed him in the stomach, and he came out of the house bleeding.

As Ajay began stabbing her mother, Avanisha ran terrified to the neighbour Sureshbhai’s house for help. By the time she returned, Ajay had fled on his bike. Vandana said that when she came inside, her mother and father were lying on the floor, soaked in blood and unresponsive. She called 108, and the emergency team rushed to the spot, but doctors declared both dead on arrival. The police were then informed.

The accused's wife eloped with another man

The complainant added that according to Vandana, her elder sister Shobhaben was married to Ajaybhai Rajubhai Bhil, a resident of Nawa Jhapa. Her sister had eloped with another man from Jamnagar, leaving behind her sons. Since then, Ajay had frequently come to the house and threatened their parents with a knife, demanding that Shobha be brought back. He had been harassing them for a long time. Police have begun a further investigation.

