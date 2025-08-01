ETV Bharat / state

Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Train To Start From August 3, Inaugural Trip 'Free'

Bhavnagar: The inaugural Bhavnagar-Ayodhya train journey is free for passengers, but with prior registration. The train will be flagged off on Sunday, August 3, by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at 10:00 am.

To avail of the free travel, interested individuals have to register at the Bhavnagar Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office. The registration process is only available for one day: August 1, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Only registered passengers will be permitted to board the train.

Bhavnagar Railway Division official Shambhuji said that registration is mandatory for the train going to Ayodhya on Sunday. He added that about 264 forms had been filled after registrations were opened.

The new Bhavnagar-Ayodhya service is a direct express train with 22 coaches. Its launch follows a recent broad gauge conversion of the Bhavnagar Railway Division, which has led to increased demand for long-distance trains.