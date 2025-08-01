ETV Bharat / state

Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Train To Start From August 3, Inaugural Trip 'Free'

In June, the Union Railway Ministry approved the new train connecting Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

RI
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 1, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhavnagar: The inaugural Bhavnagar-Ayodhya train journey is free for passengers, but with prior registration. The train will be flagged off on Sunday, August 3, by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at 10:00 am.

To avail of the free travel, interested individuals have to register at the Bhavnagar Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office. The registration process is only available for one day: August 1, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Only registered passengers will be permitted to board the train.

Bhavnagar Railway Division official Shambhuji said that registration is mandatory for the train going to Ayodhya on Sunday. He added that about 264 forms had been filled after registrations were opened.

The new Bhavnagar-Ayodhya service is a direct express train with 22 coaches. Its launch follows a recent broad gauge conversion of the Bhavnagar Railway Division, which has led to increased demand for long-distance trains.

In June, the Union Railway Ministry approved the new train connecting Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The project was the result of efforts by Bhavnagar Member of Parliament and Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya.

Notably, in March, Gujarat achieved 100 per cent electrification of broad-gauge railway lines. The total length of broad-gauge lines in Gujarat has increased to 4,027 km from just 785 km in 2014.

Read More

  1. How Katra-Srinagar Line Has Led To Better Tracks And Faster Coach Overhauling In Kashmir
  2. Indian Railways Successfully Tests First Hydrogen Powered Coach In Chennai

Bhavnagar: The inaugural Bhavnagar-Ayodhya train journey is free for passengers, but with prior registration. The train will be flagged off on Sunday, August 3, by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at 10:00 am.

To avail of the free travel, interested individuals have to register at the Bhavnagar Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office. The registration process is only available for one day: August 1, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Only registered passengers will be permitted to board the train.

Bhavnagar Railway Division official Shambhuji said that registration is mandatory for the train going to Ayodhya on Sunday. He added that about 264 forms had been filled after registrations were opened.

The new Bhavnagar-Ayodhya service is a direct express train with 22 coaches. Its launch follows a recent broad gauge conversion of the Bhavnagar Railway Division, which has led to increased demand for long-distance trains.

In June, the Union Railway Ministry approved the new train connecting Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The project was the result of efforts by Bhavnagar Member of Parliament and Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya.

Notably, in March, Gujarat achieved 100 per cent electrification of broad-gauge railway lines. The total length of broad-gauge lines in Gujarat has increased to 4,027 km from just 785 km in 2014.

Read More

  1. How Katra-Srinagar Line Has Led To Better Tracks And Faster Coach Overhauling In Kashmir
  2. Indian Railways Successfully Tests First Hydrogen Powered Coach In Chennai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHAVNAGAR AYODHYA TRAINWESTERN RAILWAYSGUJARAT UP TRAINBHAVNAGAR AYODHYA TRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

How Fiji Is Emerging As A Key Node In India's Expanding Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.