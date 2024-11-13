Bhatpara: Ex-TMC Ward President Shot To Death At Local Tea Shop

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing by-poll across six Assembly seats in West Bengal, violence erupted in Naihati where a Trinamool Congress leader was allegedly shot to death around 7 am today.

Ashok Shaw, former TMC ward president suffered bullet injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday while having a cup of tea at a local shop. Although this incident is not related to the by-polls, the election commission has called for a report from the administration.

Shaw was rescued and taken to the Bhatpara State General Hospital in critical condition as socket bombs were allegedly thrown at him but he died in the hospital a little later. Barrackpore Police Commissioner, Alok Rajoria reached the spot and took cognisance of the matter. Shaw was Bhatpara Municipality’s Ward 12 leader of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, a by-election is underway in the Naihati Assembly constituency next to Bhatpara. Despite the murder having no connection with the polls, police and central forces have been asked to be vigilant so that the incident does not impact the law and order condition during the election.

By-Polls In West Bengal: By-polls to six Assembly seats in West Bengal at 7 am today amid serious allegations of BJP polling agents and party workers being harassed and intimidated by the ruling party. Around 30.25 per cent polling was recorded in the six constituencies till 11 am.

BJP banners being torn in certain hotspots in Naihati were also reported. Barring Naihati, by-polls are underway in Madarihat, Sitai, Taldangra, Haroa, and Medinipur Assembly constituencies.