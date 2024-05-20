Bharat Sevashram Sangha's Swami Pradiptananda Serves Legal Notice to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The Bharat Sevashram Sangha has shot a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent comments against the monks of various monasteries and missions accusing them of working for the BJP. In the legal notice sent to the CM on Monday, Maharaj Swami Pradiptananda of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha has asked Banerjee to address the press and issue an unconditional apology and retract the “virulent and mala fide” statement against the monks within 48 hours.

In the legal notice, the counsel for Pradiptananda said that while addressing a public gathering at Kamarpukur, Benepukur Maath situated at Goghat, Arambagh on 18 May 2024, CM Mamata attempted to defame his client and the Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

“It is stated that the statements were covered in the Facebook live video from your official Facebook Page where you can be seen uttering said statements against my client and his organization...,” the counsel for Pradiptananda said.

“It is stated that there is no hesitation and/or dispute in saying that the said statement uttered by you concerns directly my client and his organization, Bharat Sevashram Sangha inasmuch as you have clearly uttered my client's name i.e Kartick Maharaj as well as the fact that you used to respect Bharat Sevashram Sangha and further by alleging that my client has stated that he will not be allowing any agent of Trinamool Congress to sit and for that you do not consider my client to be a monk as he does direct politics thereby destroying the nation. It is stated that by making such statements you have directly attacked my client being a monk and his entire monastic order apart from various other religious/spiritual organizations. Such insalubrious conduct is least expected from any civilized person who has minimum reasonableness or rationale. It is stated that merely because you are holding the position of a Chief Minister of a State in the Union of India, you will not have the right to insult Bharat Sevashram Sangha or the monks associated with the Sangha...,” he added.

“I therefore, call upon you to forthwith address the press and issue an unconditional apology and retract your virulent and mala fide statement as aforesaid within 48 hours from receipt of the instant notice and cease and desist from making further similar statements against my client, be it on any website, newsprint or television channel defaming and maligning my client. Such withdrawal and apology should be in terms to be approved by me on my client's behalf and I call upon you to give your assurance and undertaking in writing that you will not publish similar allegations concerning my client or his organization i.e Bharat Sevashram Sangha. I must ask you to let me have a reply within 4 days of receipt of this letter. If I do not receive any reply, my client will understand and proceed on the basis that you wanted to give and have given wide publicity to the defamatory content with intent to falsely and maliciously defame my client and the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha...,” the counsel for Pradiptananda further said in the legal notice.

Reacting to the legal notice on X, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote, "I express my gratitude to the Holy Monks and the Monastic Orders for being upfront and courageous by standing up and raising their voices against the targeted attacks of Mamata Banerjee upon Sanatan Dharma and its custodians being the Sanyasis. My obeisance to the revered and Holy Swami Pradiptananda Ji (Kartick Maharaj). Victory to truth and Sanatanis forever. "

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee raised her voice against a group of saints of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha from the dais of a public meeting at Goghat in Hooghly on Saturday.Attacking the Bharat Sevashram, she said, "All sadhus are not equal, we are not all equal. There is a Karthik Maharaj in Baharampur. I respected the Bharat Sevashram Sangha a lot. But I do not consider him a saint who is against allowing the Trinamool agents inside polling booths. This means he is directly destroying the country by indulging in politics, I have identified who did it."