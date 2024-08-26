'Bharat Me Rehna Hoga To Ram, Krishna Ki Jai Kehna Hoga': MP CM Mohan Yadav

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made headlines for stating, "Bharat mein rehna hoga toh Ram, Krishna ki jai kehna hoga" (If one wishes to live in India, they must say 'Hail Ram and Krishna').

"Be it Rahim or Raskhan, they remained connected to this land, and that's why we remember them today. But be warned, 'jo yahan ka khata hai aur kahin aur ka bajata hai, yeh nahi chalega. Bharat mein rehna hoga toh Ram, Krishna ki jai kehna hoga; inke bahar kuch nahi hai' (Those who benefit from this land but serve elsewhere, this will not be tolerated. If one wishes to live in India, they must say 'Hail Ram and Krishna'; there is nothing beyond them)," CM Yadav remarked while addressing a program in Ashoknagar district on Monday.

He further added, "We wish to respect everyone in the country. We never disrespect anyone here. Today, I visited Handloom Park in Chanderi, Ashoknagar, where both Hindus and Muslims are working hard. Applause to all of them. We maintain a sense of purity towards everyone. You have the freedom to practise any religion, but patriotism should be the priority."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kunal Choudhary responded to CM Yadav's remarks, stating that the Chief Minister and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should understand that the essence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna is love.

"First and foremost, the CM himself and the BJP leaders should understand that the essence of Ram and Krishna is love. There was no conflict with caste, religion, or sect; if there was a fight, it was against those who destroyed humanity and worked against it, be it Ravana or Kansa," Choudhary said.

The Chief Minister should strive to explain the essence of Ram, which teaches how to live life within bounds, and the essence of Krishna, who, despite being the Lord of Dwarka, maintained a close friendship with Sudama. This is the sentiment that should be understood, the Congress leader said.

