Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Special Team of 200 People In Charge Of Camp & Catering Services

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 8 hours ago

Korba(Chhattisgarh): After a two-day break, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to resume on Sunday, with the Congress MP scheduled to reach Bhaisama. The camp and catering preparations for Gandhi and his team are in full swing, with a dedicated team of 200 people overseeing the arrangements since the commencement of the yatra.

Ahead of the Wayanad MP’s arrival, ETV Bharat visited the campsite to assess the preparations and spoke with the team. Members revealed they have been accompanying Rahul Gandhi since the yatra commenced in Manipur, with their duty set to conclude on March 20, the last day of the journey. Notably, several MLAs and MPs are also reported to have stayed at the camp with Rahul Gandhi.

Catering chef Deepak said, "We have been associated with Rahul Gandhi from Manipur since January 14. Our contract extends until Mumbai, the yatra's targeted endpoint on March 20”.

He added, "Due to the crowd, it takes us hours to reach the next destination. Before Rahul Gandhi’s arrival, we had to prepare food for at least 250 people every day."

Highlighting security measures, it was revealed that a special protection group accompanies Rahul Gandhi 24/7, with a two-level security layer in place for the yatra. Special attention is given to the food provided to Rahul Gandhi and his team.

The yatra, which started on January 14 from Manipur, reached Odisha on February 6. Following a brief break as Rahul Gandhi moved to Delhi, the yatra is set to resume on February 11 from Raigarh, reaching Bhaisma by evening. The convoy will then proceed to Sitamani Chowk, Darri, Gopalpur, Chhuri, Katghora, and eventually Surajpur district, engaging with the common people along the way.

