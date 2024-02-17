Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Set to Visit Baba Vishwanath Temple in Kashi

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 42 minutes ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Saturday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Saturday. Whereas the party General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, will not participate in the yatra due to her severe illness.

Varanasi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Day 35. Following this, the party leader, Jairam Ramesh, confirmed that Gandhi is scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple; thereafter, he will hold a roadshow and address a public rally. Subsequently, the Congress MP will meet with weavers and Gandhian institutions that are under attack during this Modi tenure.

Here are the Live Updates:

  • 10.12 am

"I believe this Yatra will bring change in political scenario..." says UP Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey. (With Agency Inputs)

  • 9.59 am

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Golgadda.

  • 9.40 am

On Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Uttar Pradesh, the state Congress in-charge, Avinash Pandey, says, "This yatra will begin in Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi and all leaders will visit Baba Vishwanath in Kashi and offer prayers. Discussions will be held with the skilled artisans of Varanasi. Apart from being PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi is also a pilgrimage site and also a city mentioned in ancient scriptures... People are very excited to support Rahul Gandhi's promise of five-point justice..." (With Agency Inputs)

  • 9:00 am

Today's yatra schedule

