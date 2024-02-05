'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Live Updates: Yatra Reaches Ranchi

Jharkhand: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his fourth day of the Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, Ramgarh at 8 am on Monday. The leader also paid homage at the Shaheed Sheikh Bhikhari and Tikait Umrao Umrao Singh Shahadat Sthal. After an 11 am break at the Indira Gandhi Handloom Process Ground in Koilari, the rest of the day for the yatra has been reserved for public meetings at Ranchi’s Shaheed Maidan. The day’s activities will come to an end with the group’s night halt at Kutchery Ground in Khunti.
Here are the live updates for the 23rd day:
- 2.05 PM
The yatra moved towards Saheed Maidan via Newari Chowk after greeting the crowd.
- 1.23 PM
During the yatra today, Rahul Gandhi met some workers carrying coal on bicycles, understood their problems, and assured them to provide justice.
- 1.16 PM
Rahul Gandhi will address the meeting at Shaheed Maidan (the Old Assembly) in Ranchi at 2 pm. Ahead of Gandhi's visit, security arrangements have been tightened. Additional security forces have been deployed in the capital. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh left for the venue via Ring Road Chowk.
- 12.43 PM
Rahul Gandhi is being greeted by large crowds of people and Congress workers in Ranchi. A mock-up of Parliament House has also been constructed, featuring a billboard depicting Rahul Gandhi and Ambedkar. On the chariot is written Parliament House. Parliament House is written on the chariot. Below it is written -Jharkhand State President Congress Committee, Scheduled Caste Department.
- 11.19 AM
The Yatra has reached Ranchi. Various squares and intersections were decorated with banners and hoardings by Congress workers for Gandhi's visit. Besides, the deployment of security forces has been increased.
- 10.49 AM
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped for some time at Subhash Chowk. He stood there and greeted the people. A large number of workers raised slogans in his support. The yatra is moving towards Ranchi. Many Congress party leaders were also present at the convoy.
- 10.13 AM
Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the heroes of the 1857 revolution in Jharkhand, martyr Sheikh Bhikhari ji and Tikait Umrao Singh ji at the martyrdom site.
- 9.11 AM
Congress on its official 'X' handle posted, "Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra Day 23 .The great journey of justice is moving forward on the land of Lord Birsa Munda ji. This growing crowd is a witness to the fact that injustice will no longer be tolerated. The great struggle for justice continues.. until we get the right to justice. Jai Johar. Jai Jharkhand".
- 8.42 AM
"Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said,"We are going to Ranchi & Rahul Gandhi will address a Maha Sabha there. Nitish Kumar resigned on January 28. On January 28 itself, Nitish Kumar sworn in for the post of Chief Minister. Hemant Soren resigned on 31 January but it took 2 days to make Champai Soren the Chief Minister. BJP believes that poaching of MLAs will be easy in Jharkhand and we will break the INDIA alliance."
- 8.35 AM
Morning-leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Ramgarh Jharkhand.
- 7.45 AM
The yatra will resume from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.