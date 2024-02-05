'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Live Updates: Yatra Reaches Ranchi

'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Live Updates: Yatra Resumes From Ramgarh

Jharkhand: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his fourth day of the Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk, Ramgarh at 8 am on Monday. The leader also paid homage at the Shaheed Sheikh Bhikhari and Tikait Umrao Umrao Singh Shahadat Sthal. After an 11 am break at the Indira Gandhi Handloom Process Ground in Koilari, the rest of the day for the yatra has been reserved for public meetings at Ranchi’s Shaheed Maidan. The day’s activities will come to an end with the group’s night halt at Kutchery Ground in Khunti.

Here are the live updates for the 23rd day: