Rahul Gandhi's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress Yatra in Bengal: Adhir

Rahul Gandhi's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress Yatra in Bengal

Malda (West Bengal): Miscreants were accused of pelting stones and breaking the window panes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's car during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that entered Malda district on Wednesday. A heavy crowd gathered to see the Gandhi scion on Wednesday when the incident took place in Dewanganj area of Harishchandrapur.

Pradesh Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has expressed and squarely blamed the Trinamool Congress for the act. "You can well understand who can do this?" Chowdhury pointed his fingers at the state's ruling party. "We were not given permission. Somehow we got this place. This is not only non-cooperation, it is also opposition and narrow-mindedness from the administration," Chowdhury vented ire.

Chowdhury also said that the Congress doesn't undermine anybody, but they were subjected to this disruption. "They are heckling Rahul Gandhi like anything at every step," Chowdhury complained. The Pradesh Congress president alleged that whatever non-cooperation is possible, the administration is doing that. "I didn't see who pelted stone to break the window panes as I was inside the car," he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also holding a public meeting in Malda on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that entered Cooch Behar from Assam on January 25. Even then, there was a commotion around the Congress rally. Top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi postponed the journey and returned to Delhi.

Later on January 28, Nyaya Yatra started again from Jalpaiguri. It may be recalled that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before the start of this journey for the second time, fearing disruptions.