Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Postponed in Jharkhand Amid Farmers Protest

Congress-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which was scheduled to start on February 14 in Jharkhand has been postponed amid the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been postponed. Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the Nyay Yatra is for social justice, women's safety, employment, farmers and youth.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra postponed in Jharkhand amid farmers protest

Palamu (Jharkhand): Congress-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which was scheduled to start on February 14 in Jharkhand, has been postponed amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi. Former minister and Congress leader KN Tripathi on February 13 confirmed the postponement and said that Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start on a new date.

Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is taken up on five points social justice, women's safety, employment, farmers and youth.

Speaking to the media, Mir said, “Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra started in Manipur on January 14 and will conclude in Mumbai. Nyay Yatra received a good response in every state.”

“Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is not for the Lok Sabha elections, however, it is about rising above the party. This Nyaya Yatra has been started with the enthusiasm of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The promises that Rahul Gandhi has made during the Yatra will be fulfilled after coming to power,” Ghulam said. Similarly, several top leaders, including Ghulam Ahmed Mir and state president Rajesh Thakur, have been camping in the Palamu area ahead of the Yatra in the state.

