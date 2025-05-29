Bengal Scientists Devise Cutting Edge Model For Precise Weather Forecast

Kolkata: In a sign of self-reliance in meteorological science, a team of weather researchers led by Partha Sarathi Mukherjee devised a mathematical model which is expected to give more teeth to prediction in terms of wind direction, speed, and temperature variation.

Precisely, the new method is going to lend accuracy to local weather prediction at a time when methods used by their counterparts in the US and Europe cover a bigger geographical area. In this sense, India can now teach the world a word or two about weather science with a method that is expected to give more precision to weather prediction.

The breakthrough was not easy, as years of toil went into the drill spearheaded by Partha Sarathi Mukherjee and his team. These Indian meteorologists have devised a new mathematical model which can challenge methods used by their counterparts in foreign countries, which are known for advanced technology and innovation.

They have named the new mathematical model of meteorology as Bharat Forecast System (BFS). On many counts, they have left America, Europe, and Japan behind. With the help of this new mathematical model, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will be able to give accurate weather forecasts for smaller areas.

Somnath Dutta, eastern regional director of the Alipore Meteorological Department, said, “Until now, we used mathematical models from America or Europe for weather forecasting. In the weather forecast, we analyse several aspects, including wind direction, speed, and temperature variation. To do this, we used different mathematical models. None of which was made in our country. We used to interpret foreign mathematical models in our way and give weather forecasts. From now on, we will not have to depend on foreign mathematical models. Rather, other developed countries will be able to give accurate weather forecasts based on the mathematical models we have created. This achievement is groundbreaking.”

More precise local weather prediction

He further said that the mathematical models of meteorology made in America, Europe, and Japan are used to give forecasts over 144 square kilometres. That is weather forecasts for a large area. Although it was accurate, it could not be said to be completely precise. The mathematical model that Indian meteorologists have devised will make it possible to give forecasts for 36 square kilometres.

As a result, the percentage of accuracy will go up further. In this long-term study, IITM's advanced computer systems ARK and Arunika have been used. The new mathematical model will be able to predict rainfall with 64 per cent more accuracy than earlier via the BFS.

"In this system, an attempt has been made to bring land and ocean science into one bracket for forecasting. It has been developed since 2022 and has finally been handed over to IMD after being proven successful through multiple tests. In this work, the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast, Hyderabad, has helped. This model is a coupled model.

Unique methodology

This mathematical model has been created by analysing groundwater and upper air. "Just as information from the ocean is needed, information from the ground is also required. In this mathematical model, we will be able to predict the weather in a very small area. This will be of great use in agricultural countries," Somnath Dutta said.

He continued, “We are now self-sufficient. Now other countries will have to bank on us to give accurate weather forecasts." How is it possible to give local forecasts through global mathematical models?

“If we give local weather information to the global system, we will get accurate forecasts. One-third analysis is possible. Now, it will be possible to give weather forecasts for two square kilometres. Earlier, we used to give block-level forecasts. Now, we are capable of giving them at the panchayat level. In short, an incredible success for Indian meteorological scientists,” Dutta added.

At the threshold of monsoon, accurate weather analysis becomes crucial in agriculture-dependent countries. The indigenous mathematical model seems to be showing the right direction in that analysis.