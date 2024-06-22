Minister's Remark on Tribals Stirs Outrage; Bharat Adivasi Party Demands Centre to Issue DNA Cards

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar suggested a DNA test be conducted to verify whether Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat is the “son of a Hindu” (Source: ETV Bharat)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) on Saturday, June 22, demanded the Centre to issue 'DNA cards' on the lines of the Aadhaar card after Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's remark that BAP leaders do not consider themselves as part of the Hindu community.

Dilawar on Friday, June 21, suggested that a DNA test be carried out to verify whether Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat is the “son of a Hindu”. Dilawar said this in response to the BAP MP Roat’s statement in which he refused to be identified as a Hindu, considering his tribal antecedents.

Dilawar said, "The party which carries out activities to break the country and the society will not be tolerated under any circumstances. If BAP leaders do not consider themselves as Hindus, their DNA should be tested."

Reacting to the minister's remarks, BAP, which has three MLAs in the state Assembly, said in a post on X: "Madan Dilawar has been making controversial statements. His recent statement about the tribal community that those who do not consider themselves Hindus should get their DNA test done is highly condemnable. We demand the Central government to issue DNA cards on the lines of the Aadhaar card which should be made the basis of identification."

President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Govind Singh Dotasara, lashed out at the Education Minister and said that Dilawar's 'intellectual disability' is repeatedly visible in his statements. Taking to his official X handle, he posted: Rajasthan's education minister is mentally ill... very ill. His statements repeatedly reflect his intellectual disability. His statement regarding the DNA of tribal society is highly condemnable.

Roat, on June 9, while addressing the media had stirred a controversy by saying that he belonged to a tribal community and followed a faith different from any organised religion, including Hinduism. Commenting on this, Dilawar said, “We can figure out from his ancestors whether he (Roat) is a Hindu or not. We have people who write genealogies; they would be able to tell.” Following his statement, Roat was massively trolled on social media.

Roat has sought the BJP’s response to Dilawar’s remarks and also warned the saffron party leaders of not being allowed to enter tribal areas sans an unconditional apology in this regard. Meanwhile, several tribal leaders have launched a campaign on social media against the Education Minister comments with the hashtag 'Adivasi Hindu Nahin Hai'.