Bhamini Farmer Cultivates Rare Japanese Miyazaki Mangoes In Andhra Pradesh, Reaps After 3 Years of Patience

Parvathipuram Manyam, Andhra Pradesh: In a successful horticultural venture, a farmer from Bhamini mandal has harvested one of the world’s most expensive mango varieties, the Miyazaki mangoes, native to Japan. Garugubilli Lakshmipathinaidu planted two Miyazaki saplings in 2022 after buying them from a nursery in Hyderabad for Rs 5,000 each. Now, after three years, he has reaped his harvest and is hopeful to get good returns.

This season, each of his trees has produced five mangoes, which is considered a prized and rare yield for this exotic variety. Known for the colour, weight size and extraordinary sweetness, Miyazaki mangoes fetch up to Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram in Japanese markets. However, despite the fruit’s demand and value abroad, local buyers have not yet expressed readiness to buy the fruit at a price comparable to Japanese markets.

Apart from the investment in cultivation, Lakshmipathinaidu had taken all care to to protect his produce employing two pet dogs as guards to keep watch over the orchard. The unusual appearance of the fruit, its rarity and health benefits have drawn attention from fellow farmers and agricultural enthusiasts in the region.

Though Lakshmipathinaidu is not sure about the commercial success of the produce, his Miyazaki mangoes have sparked a lot of curiosity and discussions about the feasibility of cultivating such exotic fruits in Andhra Pradesh climate.

What are Miyazaki Mangoes?

Also known as 'Eggs of the Sun', Miyazaki mangoes are a premium mango variety known for their bright reddish-purple skin, juicy flesh, and high sugar content. Each fruit is carefully picked and graded as per strict standards, at times fetching very high prices internationally. The fruit weighs around 350 grams or more and require specific climatic conditions, good sunlight throughout the season, and good care to thrive.