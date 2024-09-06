Bhajanlal Sharma Led BJP Govt In Rajasthan Renames Another Scheme Of Previous Congress Govt

Jaipur (Rajasthan): In yet another name change of the scheme of the previous Congress government, the Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP government in Rajasthan has renamed the 'Chief Minister's Bal Gopal Yojana' which provides powdered milk to students up to class 8 in government schools of the state.

According to an order issued to this effect by Mid-Day Meal Scheme Commissioner, Vishwa Mohan Sharma, the scheme has been renamed as 'Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana'. In the order issued by Mid-Day Meal Commissioner, instructions have been issued to the concerned to use the new name in all correspondence related to the scheme. However, the remaining provisions of the scheme will remain the same.

Earlier, the Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP government in Rajasthan renamed the 'Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Scheme' to 'Vivekananda Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme'. Besides, the Indira Rasoi Yojana was renamed as Annapurna Rasoi Yojana while the 'Chief Minister Senior Citizen Tirth Yatra Yojana' was changed to 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Senior Citizen Tirth Yojana'.

Recently, the state's Education Minister Madan Dilawar had proposed to brainstorm on providing millets to the students at Rajasthan schools instead of milk by amending the erstwhile Bal Gopal Yojana. Dilawar said that some students do not like to drink powdered milk adding the department is thinking about the alternate option to give proper nutrition to the students. But in the orders issued by the Mid Day Meal Commission, powdered milk will continue to be available in schools under the old provisions. Under the scheme, 150 ml milk prepared from 15 grams of powder will be provided to each student of classes 1 to 5 and 200 ml milk prepared from 20 grams of powdered milk will be provided to students of class 6 to 8.