Cong Wanted To Cancel Yamuna Water Sharing Agreement Between Rajasthan & Haryana: Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday alleged that Congress in its manifesto had told about cancelling the agreement inked between Rajasthan and Haryana about sharing Yamuna water ahead of the recent Haryana assembly elections.

Addressing a welcome ceremony organised at BJP headquarters here, Sharma said Shekhawati area suffers from acute water problem and the area had been demanding Yamuna water for 40-50 years. "Being the Chief Minister, I was worried about Shekhawati and providing Yamuna water to it. But, Congress never ever wrote a single letter on this issue. Instead Congress had talked about cancelling the Yamuna water agreement between Rajasthan and Haryana in its manifesto for Haryana assembly elections," he said.

Sharma further added, "I had said, this is your (Congress's) dream, but it will come true only if you come to power. It is only when you win that you can cancel it else not. Their real feelings were revealed by this. They don't want people of Shekhawati to receive Yamuna water. When I talked to the Chief Minister of Haryana, the first thing I discussed with him was about the Yamuna water agreement."

Will fulfill promises of the Sankalp Patra: Sharma said, everyone works as a worker in the BJP. "Whoever gets the responsibility, he fulfills it. We will fulfill each and every resolution of the Sankalp Patra. Not even one of the 200 assembly constituencies was left untouched in the budget. Every assembly got something for it in the budget. We formed the government on December 15 and the biggest need was water. To fulfill this, we signed an MoU for ERCP, which will be inaugurated in the next few days," he said.

Electricity for farmers by 2027: Stressing that the government has signed MoUs for the benefit of farmers, Sharma said, "Our target is to provide electricity to farmers during the day by 2027. Congress did not focus on power generation in five years. We had promised employment for youth and have assured four lakh government jobs. Unlike Congress, we don't talk in the air or make false promises. Whatever we and our leaders and workers said, we will fulfill it," he said.

He announced that 90,000 recruitments have been announced at the cabinet meeting. Earlier governments used to organise programs for investment in the third-fourth year of their tenure but Rising Rajasthan was planned in the first year itself so that all agreements can be implemented on the ground in the next four years.

Officers given responsibility of bringing foreign investments: CM said IAS officers have been engaged for bringing in investments from 25 countries apart from every state. "We are working at planning how people of Rajasthan can get benefits on the lines of the schemes there," he said.

Referring to his visit to Japan, he said many Japanese companies have expressed their desire to work in Rajasthan. Japan has also promised to provide employment to 15,000 youth in five years here. Now Germany has assured to start a language university in Rajasthan, he adedd.

Big investments to come between December 9-11: Sharma said many ticket big investments are going to come in the Rising Rajasthan Summit that is to be held from December 9 to 11. An MoU has been signed for the sports hub during the London tour. A sports college will also be opened, he said.

"We are focusing on small investments along with big investments. Party has fielded candidates for the by-elections after talking to everyone. They have worked among the people and there will be development in these areas," he added.

Speaking here, BJP state president Madan Rathore said Bhajan Lal Sharma has become the Chief Minister from the level of an ordinary worker. He knows how new dimensions of development can be established in the state and the needs of the people, he said.