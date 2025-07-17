ETV Bharat / state

Bhagwat Age Bomb: Will RSS Chief Hardball Force Bihar BJP Veterans To Retire Hurt Before 2025 Polls?

Patna: Politics is no playbook but a bag of surprises, power struggles, backroom manoeuvers and unexpected twists. And just when the Bihar BJP thought it would sail smoothly riding on Modi magic and a 'well-orchestrated' 2025 strategy, a single sentence from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has set the cat among the pigeons.

Bhagwat was straight and blunt when he spoke about retirement of 75 for politicians in the country. His retirement remark also triggered tremors as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 this September. At a book launch event in Nagpur in memory of RSS thinker Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat said, “Turning 75 is nature’s signal to pause and give way to others.”

Speaking of Bihar, which is going to assembly polls this year and where loyalty runs deep and dynastic politics matter, the BJP faces unease. Is this the endgame for its age-old warhorses?

No wonder that Bhagwat's remark just ahead of Bihar assembly polls has rattled the party’s Bihar unit, where more than half a dozen seasoned leaders now find themselves on a sticky wicket. In a state where grey hairs score and caste politics held sway, this unexpected nudge from Nagpur has kicked up a row.

Who's on the Line? BJP Veterans in Bihar facing the dagger

As age becomes the elephant in the election war room, five seasoned politicians—each with decades of political capital—may find themselves on the wrong foot. Here are the veterans under the cloud of Bhagwat’s benchmark:

Amarendra Pratap Singh (77): The four-time MLA from Ara, a respected former agriculture minister. An influential and popular leader, but may be a misfit, given the age code is enforced.

CN Gupta (78): A two-time winner from Chhapra and a medical professional-turned-politician. A grassroots politician and party loyalist, may be under scrutiny for age.

Arun Kumar Sinha (74): The Kumhrar strongman, who has survived four elections but may be under the scanner.

Nandkishore Yadav (71): The assembly Speaker and seven-time MLA.

Prem Kumar (69): A Gaya veteran, eight-time MLA from a backward caste. He is six-year short of the Bhagwat given age bar.

The return of the post-2014 BJP playbook

This is not the first time the issue of the age bar has cropped up to cause unease among the BJP rank and file. After 2014, BJP stalwarts such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were moved to the Margdarshak Mandal—a term for retirement.