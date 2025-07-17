Bhagwat Age Bomb: Will RSS Chief Hardball Force Bihar BJP Veterans To Retire Hurt Before 2025 Polls?

Patna: Politics is no playbook but a bag of surprises, power struggles, backroom manoeuvers and unexpected twists. And just when the Bihar BJP thought it would sail smoothly riding on Modi magic and a 'well-orchestrated' 2025 strategy, a single sentence from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has set the cat among the pigeons.
Bhagwat was straight and blunt when he spoke about retirement of 75 for politicians in the country. His retirement remark also triggered tremors as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 this September. At a book launch event in Nagpur in memory of RSS thinker Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat said, “Turning 75 is nature’s signal to pause and give way to others.”
Bhagwat’s 'age bomb', insisting stepping down of politicians at the age of 75 have triggered political buzz and speculation, particularly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to turn 75 this September.
Speaking of Bihar, which is going to assembly polls this year and where loyalty runs deep and dynastic politics matter, the BJP faces unease. Is this the endgame for its age-old warhorses?
No wonder that Bhagwat's remark just ahead of Bihar assembly polls has rattled the party’s Bihar unit, where more than half a dozen seasoned leaders now find themselves on a sticky wicket. In a state where grey hairs score and caste politics held sway, this unexpected nudge from Nagpur has kicked up a row.
Who's on the Line? BJP Veterans in Bihar facing the dagger
As age becomes the elephant in the election war room, five seasoned politicians—each with decades of political capital—may find themselves on the wrong foot. Here are the veterans under the cloud of Bhagwat’s benchmark:
- Amarendra Pratap Singh (77): The four-time MLA from Ara, a respected former agriculture minister. An influential and popular leader, but may be a misfit, given the age code is enforced.
- CN Gupta (78): A two-time winner from Chhapra and a medical professional-turned-politician. A grassroots politician and party loyalist, may be under scrutiny for age.
- Arun Kumar Sinha (74): The Kumhrar strongman, who has survived four elections but may be under the scanner.
- Nandkishore Yadav (71): The assembly Speaker and seven-time MLA.
- Prem Kumar (69): A Gaya veteran, eight-time MLA from a backward caste. He is six-year short of the Bhagwat given age bar.
The return of the post-2014 BJP playbook
This is not the first time the issue of the age bar has cropped up to cause unease among the BJP rank and file. After 2014, BJP stalwarts such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were moved to the Margdarshak Mandal—a term for retirement.
The so-called 'age protocol' was inconsistently applied in 2019, though it was practically abandoned in 2024. With Bihar’s elections inching closer, the party's youth leaders are taking centre stage.
BJP caught between age and advantage
Prem Ranjan Patel, a BJP leader, however, said, “We decide candidates based on popularity, not birth year.” Many within the party agree that the RSS chief's view is significant.
Veteran BJP leader Suresh Rungta dismisses the speculation, saying, “If you’re healthy and popular, age is just a number.” In the electoral war room, however, numbers—both age and vote share—matter. Nothing short of winning the election is the need of the hour.
What’s really at stake?
Sunil Pandey, a senior political analyst, said, “This is a litmus test for BJP’s internal discipline vs electoral expediency. You can’t talk youth and ticket septuagenarians at the same time.” The party may risk a feud either way. Not giving tickets to veterans may seem alienating to its tried-and-tested loyalists.
Will Bihar BJP see Bhagwat's 'age code'?
According to party insiders, a compromise formula is being decided. The veterans may be gently nudged into ‘guidance roles’ or Rajya Sabha seats. However, in a state where caste politics, face, and legacy matter more than ideology, that ‘nudge’ politics could become a political flashpoint.
The big dilemma
In the coming months, the BJP’s Bihar unit is likely to face the age bar challenge. The party is unlikely to go for the cloak-and-dagger policy to make way for the youth brigade by entirely shunning the old guards. For the party, devising a methodology to embrace the future without disrespecting the past is critical to political success in the upcoming assembly polls.
Mohan Bhagwat has played the hardball, but how hard it hits the BJP depends on how the party strike the balance. As the 2025 elections approach, the primary suspense rests on who’s allowed to contest before the question of who wins comes.
