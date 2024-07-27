ETV Bharat / state

Should I Send Protesting Farmers to Lahore if They Not Allowed to Enter Delhi, Asks Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday attacked the Centre, asking if the BJP-led government will not allow the protesting farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border to enter Delhi, should he "send them to Lahore".

Farmers from Punjab, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), began the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 to press the government to accept their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

They were stopped by the Haryana Police, which had set up barricades, including cemented blocks, on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since then.

"At Khanauri and Shambhu, the border has been fortified with iron nails and barricading so that farmers cannot enter Delhi. The government runs from Delhi so they will go there. If they will not go to Delhi, should I send them to Lahore?" Mann said while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Haryana.

The chief minister addressed two rallies -- one in Hisar's Barwala and the other in Sirsa's Dabwali. Haryana goes to polls later this year and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will contest all the 90 seats. At the Barwala event, the chief minister said even four years ago, the farmers were stopped from entering Delhi.

"As many as 726 farmers died during the farmers' protest against the now repealed farm laws when they were stopped earlier," he added. Mann alleged that the people of Haryana gave a chance to different parties but they all looted the state.

"If a doctor is not able to cure an ailment then the doctor should be changed," the AAP leader said, adding that like Delhi and Punjab voters, people of Haryana should also "vote for 'badlav' (change) this time". Mann touched upon several initiatives of the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi.

In Punjab, 43,000 government jobs have been given purely on merit basis, the chief minister claimed. "There have been paper leak incidents in Haryana but in Punjab, you will not hear such things," Mann added. He said Punjab and Haryana are brothers.

"We may have become separate states but our hearts are one," Mann said. "We are giving 600 units of free electricity to everyone per billing cycle of two months in Punjab," he said. Mann said the AAP government in Delhi has reformed the government schools.