"Bhagwant Mann must resign and apologise": BJP slams CM Bhagwant Mann's comments over Operation Sindoor

Chandigarh: The BJP has launched an all-out attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he made a crass comment on Operation Sindoor. Mann, while addressing a news conference, referred to reports that the BJP would distribute Sindoor in households, saying, "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name?" Is this "One Nation, One Husband" scheme?

BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal shared the video of CM Mann's comments on X and said, "Bhagwant Mann crosses all limits! Mocking Operation Sindoor, he shamelessly asks: "Will you wear sindoor in Modi's name? Is this One Nation, One Husband?"

Baliawal clarified that Operation Sindoor was a response to terrorists killing Hindus after checking their religion, with sindoor being a marker used to identify women. He accused Mann of having "zero sensitivity" and criticised him for mocking the Indian Army, insulting Veer Naris, and turning sacred symbols into jokes.

"Let's set the record straight: There is NO BJP activity sending sindoor to every household. The name Operation Sindoor was used because terrorists were killing Hindus after checking their religion -- sindoor was a marker they used to identify women. This operation was about terrorism, martyrdom, and the protection of Indian lives, but how would Bhagwant Mann, a man with zero sensitivity, understand that?

A man who mocks the Indian Army, Insults Veer Naris, turns every sacred symbol into a joke. Such a person will never understand the value of sindoor, which carries sacrifice, love, and devotion," the post read.