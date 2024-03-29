Bhagwant Mann Brings New Born Daughter Home, Names Her Niyamat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur on Friday discharged from the hospital, a day after the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Mann has named his daughter ‘Niamat’.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur on Friday discharged from the hospital, a day after the couple was blessed with a baby girl. Mann has named his daughter ‘Niyamat’.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday brought his newborn baby daughter home and named her Niyamat Kaur Mann. Accompanied by his wife Gurpreet Kaur, who was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali after giving birth to their daughter on Thursday, Mann interacted with the media outside his residence.

Maan said, “Whether it is a boy or a girl, we should pray to God for a healthy child and it should be nurtured equally. I met my daughter late at night because it could have been inconvenient for the patients in the hospital due to the security protocol.”

Sharing the news on X (formally known as Twitter) on Thursday, Mann said, “The Almighty has given (me) a daughter as a gift. Both the mother and the baby are healthy.” In another post, the Chief Minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.

His Delhi counterpart and party chief Arvind Kejriwal who was arrested by ED earlier this month congratulated Mann while he was leaving the court in Delhi on Thursday. "Very congratulations to (Punjab CM Bhagwant) Mann for being blessed with a baby girl," Kejriwal said as he left Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Mann married Kaur in 2022 after he separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage a son and a daughter. He had married Gurpreet Kaur two years ago after separating from his wife. Bhagwant Mann is the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab and has been in the office since 2022. (With PTI Inputs)

