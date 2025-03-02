'Bhagwa Trishul Yatra' To Reach Uttar Pradesh Capital Lucknow On Monday

Lucknow: The 'Bhagwa Trishul Yatra' aimed at digitally connecting 120 Shiva temples across the country and abroad is reaching Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Monday March 3 where the yatra will be welcomed at various places.

The yatra, which started from Prayagraj and will culminate in national capital Delhi, is reaching Lucknow on March 3. According to officials, the Yatra will be welcomed at different places in the city throughout the day. In the evening a 'Bhajan Sandhya' by Kanhaiya Mittal will also be held.

It is learnt that senior officials of the government and the organization will participate in the Bhajan Sandhya named as 'Dhanyavad Samaroh'. The organisers have also created a 'Bhagwa app' to digitally connect the Shiva temples including 12 abroad. Devotees will be offered a 'digital darshan' of the temples through online booking.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Bhagwa Trishul Yatra is being organized by the International Temple Management Council (IMPC) with the aim of reviving Sanatan culture and connecting the young generation with Indian heritage. The goal of this yatra is not only to preserve religious places, but also to connect the youth with Sanatan culture, Indian history and modernization of temples. The yatra, which started from Prayagraj on March 1, will conclude with a grand conference in Delhi on 29 March.

Four-point Goal Of Bhagwa Trishul Yatra

• Implementing digital booking and live darshan facility in temples.

• Connecting youth with the protection and preservation of religious heritage.

• Promoting cleanliness, water conservation and solar energy in ancient temples.

• Creating a digital archive for the study and research of Sanatan Dharma.

IMPC National Executive President Rajesh Yadav said that the Bhagwa Trishul Yatra is not only a religious yatra, “but it is an inspirational campaign to connect the youth with their roots and cherish the spiritual heritage of India”. IMPC National General Secretary Deep Sihag Sisay said their goal is to “revive the ancient Shivalayas and develop them as Shiv Shakti Kendra”. This initiative will make the temples a center of not only religious, but also cultural and spiritual energy, he said.

About IMPC

IMPC is the leading organization for the preservation of Sanatan culture. It is an organization dedicated to the reconstruction and modernization of temples and cultural sites of India. The mission of IMPC is to develop temples as rich cultural and spiritual centers by connecting them with digital technology. IMPC is also promoting water conservation, renewable energy, cleanliness, women empowerment and skill development in temples in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bhagwa App

Bhagwa App is a digital platform developed to connect Sanatan culture with the technological era. Through this app, devotees can participate in various religious activities and get information about temples besides doing online darshan.