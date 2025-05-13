ETV Bharat / state

Bhagalpur MP Fractures Hip At 'Kehlo India Youth Games 2025'

Patna: Bhagalpur MP and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Ajay Mandal has fractured his hip at the 'Khelo India Youth Games 2025' on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the indoor stadium in the ‘Silk City’ Bhagalpur, which is one of the venues where the sports events are being hosted. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had gone there to watch a badminton match and Mandal accompanied him.

They were entering the stadium when Mandal suddenly fell in the reception area and was unable to get up on his own. Security personnel and volunteers posted there carried him to the medical room at the stadium, a physiotherapist checked him and suggested that he should be provided immediate medical attention.

“Mandal was rushed in an ambulance to the government-run Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. He has been admitted and doctors are attending him,” Bhagalpur district magistrate Nawal Kishore Choudhary told ETV Bharat.