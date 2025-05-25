Bhadrachalam Temple Secures Copyright For Lord Rama’s Images, Permission Now Mandatory For Printing And Sale

Bhadrachalam: The authorities of the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, have officially obtained copyrights protection for the images of the Dhruvamurtis, the sacred idols of Sita, Rama and Lakshmana placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the 17th century shrine.

Not only did the temple authorities secure copyrights but have now made it mandatory to seek prior permission for printing, selling or re-producing the deities' images. As per reports, restrictions will come into force from June 20, 2025.

The copyrighted images include two specific photographs, one of the deities in full decorative attire and the other without decoration. With these rights coming into effect next month, any printing, re-production, or sale of these images would require taking prior permission from the temple management.

Sacred idols of deities at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple (ETV Bharat)

Temple Executive Officer Rama Devi stated on Friday that the copyrights have been obtained with the intention of preventing the commercial and financial misuse of these sacred images. The copyrights will be valid for ten years, and legal action will be initiated against those who violate the regulations. "This step has been taken to protect the sanctity of the deities and prevent unauthorised commercial exploitation," said Rama Devi.

The temple management has urged all individuals, publishers, and businesses to comply with the new rules and seek permission in advance for any usage related to these images.