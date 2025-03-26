Bhadrachalam: At least six labourers were feared dead after a six-storey building collapsed in Telangana's Bhadrachalam town on Wednesday.

Several labourers were buried under the rubble after the under-construction building suddenly collapsed in the afternoon. Initial inputs say at least six labourers lost their lives while several others were injured. Efforts are underway to rescue those still trapped.

Visuals from the spot show slabs of each floor lying sandwiched one upon another as crowds of onlookers strolled around the spot, trying to figure out what had happened. Rescue teams at the spot are clearing the debris using bulldozers and other heavy machinery.

Six Feared Dead As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Telangana's Bhadrachalam (ETV Bharat)

How did the accident happen?

While police have launched an investigation into the incident, locals say poor quality material may have been used to construct the building, which led to the crash. Others blame poor engineering behind the incident. As per the eyewitnesses, the building crashed with a loud noise. Police and other rescue teams are at the spot.

This is a developing story.