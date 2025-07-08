Beyond Bullet & Blood: 'Police Spy' Tag Turns Deadly For Villagers In Maoist Zone

Bijapur: Beyond the bullet and blood, the relentless anti-Moist crackdown is unmasking a hushed truth and deeper conflict than what it appears from the surface. Chhattisgarh's Maoist-infested hinterlands have been witnessing intermittent killing of innocent villagers, who are brought to 'justice' by Maoists after being branded as 'police informers.

Chhattisgarh is one of the epicenters of Maoist violence, with Bastar only witnessing casualties up to 65 in 2024. According to Naxalites killed the tribals after accusing them of being police informers. As many as 10 people were killed in Bijapur.

Meanwhile, the law and order in Bijapur has once again come under glare over the murder of 36-year-old Vijay Jabba in Chinnakodepal village of Chhattisgarh's Maoist-infested Bijapur district has sent shockwaves in the state. The murder has sent the police into a tizzy as cops initially investigated the Maoist angle behind the murder after the villagers dwelt upon the likelihood of Maoist hand.



Given the kind of brutality killers have unleashed to kill Jabba, who was strangulated by them, police stepped up the investigation, with swift manoeuvres. Cops almost concluded that he might have been killed due to a personal feud, finally. Police officer Mayank Gurjar said that, prima facie, the case seems to be the fallout of personal feud. The incident is being verified by Modakpal police. "The villagers earlier called the murder a Naxalite act but it appears to be the outcome of enmity. We are investigating the matter further," Gurjar said.



According to locals, mostly, Maoists are involved in the murder of villagers. Here are instances of casualties in Maoist violence.