Beyond Bullet & Blood: 'Police Spy' Tag Turns Deadly For Villagers In Maoist Zone

Bijapur: Beyond the bullet and blood, the relentless anti-Moist crackdown is unmasking a hushed truth and deeper conflict than what it appears from the surface. Chhattisgarh's Maoist-infested hinterlands have been witnessing intermittent killing of innocent villagers, who are brought to 'justice' by Maoists after being branded as 'police informers.
Chhattisgarh is one of the epicenters of Maoist violence, with Bastar only witnessing casualties up to 65 in 2024. According to Naxalites killed the tribals after accusing them of being police informers. As many as 10 people were killed in Bijapur.
Meanwhile, the law and order in Bijapur has once again come under glare over the murder of 36-year-old Vijay Jabba in Chinnakodepal village of Chhattisgarh's Maoist-infested Bijapur district has sent shockwaves in the state. The murder has sent the police into a tizzy as cops initially investigated the Maoist angle behind the murder after the villagers dwelt upon the likelihood of Maoist hand.
Given the kind of brutality killers have unleashed to kill Jabba, who was strangulated by them, police stepped up the investigation, with swift manoeuvres. Cops almost concluded that he might have been killed due to a personal feud, finally. Police officer Mayank Gurjar said that, prima facie, the case seems to be the fallout of personal feud. The incident is being verified by Modakpal police. "The villagers earlier called the murder a Naxalite act but it appears to be the outcome of enmity. We are investigating the matter further," Gurjar said.
According to locals, mostly, Maoists are involved in the murder of villagers. Here are instances of casualties in Maoist violence.
- 21 December 2024: Two members of the same family were killed in a Jan Adalat in Bijapur.
- 11 December 2024: A 35-year-old youth was killed in Farsegarh in Bijapur on the charge of being an informer.
- 6 December 2024: An Anganwadi worker was killed in Timmapur in Basaguda.
- 8 December 2024: A 40-year-old woman was killed in Loder village in Maddeh area.
- 12 November 2024: Villager Madvi Dularu was killed on the charge of being a police informer.
- 29 October 2024: Thirty-five-year-old villager Dinesh Pujar was killed in Bijapur.
- 23 October 2024: A villager was kidnapped and killed in Sukma.
- 19 October 2024: Youth murdered in Sukma on suspicion of being a police informer.
- 25 September 2024: 50-year-old villager murdered in Bhandarpadar village of Sukma
- 12 September 2024: Two villagers kidnapped and hanged in Jappemarka of Bijapur.
- 28 August 2024: 27-year-old youth murdered in Timnar village in Mirtur, Bijapur.
- 28 August 2024: Naxalites killed Situ Madvi in Bhairamgarh.
- 23 August 2024: Zamindar of Poosanar village of Gangalore murdered.
- 11 August 2024: Deputy Sarpanch murdered in Konta.
- 11 July 2024: Naxalites killed youth in Sukma, two villagers injured.
