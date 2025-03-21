Beware! Police Stop Vehicles Here As Location Map Sends Cops Into Tizzy

Durgapur: These days it has become a sort of general practice for most motorists as well as two-wheelers to check details of destination routes and other available resources by a simple search on their respective mobile handsets and the tool most of them use is, Google Maps. There have been instances about motorists being misdirected to other locations or of encountering a completely different geographical entity by following the directions shown on the mobile application.

But, something different is happening for motorists negotiating the roads of Durgapur Steel City in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. A search of select locations in the city is throwing up results, where subscribers are being warned of avoiding the intersections as the police check vehicles here and accept bribes!

The matter first came to light a couple of days back when those searching for directions towards Ramkrishna Avenue inside the Steel Township adjacent to ASP Stadium first noted the insertions in the mobile application. Once the location appears on the mobile screen or a motorist reaches close to Ramkrishna Avenue with the Google Map application open, the area is indicated by a one-liner - 'Police check vehicles here, they take money'.

The actual location which has send police into a tizzy (Google Maps)

Residents said, there is a police presence in the area as a checkpost is there and two-wheelers as well as motorists are frequently checked for vehicle documents. "Police keep stopping vehicles here at the post for those flouting rules like not wearing helmets, drunken driving or not having proper documents. But, this line of police stopping vehicles and taking money appearing on Maps, is something new. This never happened before," said a local resident.

And Ramkrishna Avenue is not the only location, carrying a special 'tagline'. Every time one types DMC crossing as a location, which is close to Durgapur Citycentre, a new line appears on the map - Beware, Police stop vehicles here. The buzz in Durgapur today is, who is doing all this, and are the claims true?

"We don't know who all are behind this, but it is a fact that the police regularly stops vehicles at DMC crossing. A group of civic volunteers are used for this and they demand money. We know several persons who have been denied any receipt of challans in exchange of money. So, that in simple terms is, a bribe. Maybe the higher-ups in the police are not involved in this racket, but they need to be proactive and stop these things. It will only bring back our confidence in the traffic policing of Durgapur," said Dhiresh Bandopadhyay, a long-time resident of Durgapur.

Echoing Dhiresh's words is Subrata Bandopadhyay, another resident of the steel city. "Not only Ramkrishna Avenue or DMC crossing, there are other areas where a section of police personnel or civic volunteers continously harass motorists and demand money. If anyone refuses, their vehicles are confiscated temporarily, prompting them to open their pockets. This needs to stop," he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Rajkumar Malakar told ETV Bharat that the police will try to find the cause behind such recurrences. "We have already contacted the cyber-crime division to know who all are behind this. Primary investigation indicates that the location map of Google is not prepared or updated here. It is an automated service. We are expecting the cyber crime division will shed more light on this," said Malakar.

"We are also trying to reach out to people to know why exactly someone or a group is doing all this. If there are lapses on our part, we need to correct them immediately. We hope that the people of Durgapur will stand by us in our effort to ensure road safety and free vehicle movement in the city," Malakar added.

On the question of not issuing challans or receipts, the ACP said, "Many times fines and fees, and challans are issued online. Yet, if there are anomalies, we will certainly look into them."