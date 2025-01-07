ETV Bharat / state

Beware: UGC Declares 21 Universities As 'Fake'; Maximum In Delhi, UP Follows

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released its updated list of 21 fake universities operating across India. These institutions, lacking the required legal authorisation to confer degrees, pose a significant risk to students, leaving them with unrecognised certifications that hold no academic or professional value.

These universities are operating in eight states with Delhi having the highest number of such institutes. While Delhi leads with eight fake institutions, Uttar Pradesh follows with four while Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have two fake institutes each. Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Puducherry have one such institution each.

Degrees from these universities are not recognised for pursuing higher education or employment, leaving students ineligible for future academic pursuits or jobs. Many students also face financial losses due to hefty tuition fees.

The UGC regularly updates its list of fake universities to alert students and parents. Officials have emphasised the need for prospective students to verify the legitimacy of institutions through UGC or government websites before enrollment.

UGC chairperson, in a statement, said, "We urge students and parents to exercise caution. These fake universities exploit young aspirants by misleading them with false promises. Always verify before taking admission."

The UGC has reiterated that an institution that is not listed as a recognised university under Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, is unauthorised to award degrees. Fake universities often operate under misleading names, creating confusion among students.

Advice for students:

Cross-check university credentials on UGC’s official website

Avoid institutions that make exaggerated claims or offer “too-good-to-be-true” degree programmes

Report any suspicious activities to the UGC for further investigation

Students must remain vigilant and prioritise verified institutions for their educational journey. The UGC continues its efforts to safeguard students’ interests and ensure a transparent education system in India.

State-wise list of fake universities in India (2025):

Delhi