Madhya Pradesh: Tribal Youth Stripped Naked and Beaten Brutally, Video Goes Viral

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): There is no stopping of cases of atrocities against tribals in Madhya Pradesh. In another condemnable incident, in Betul, a tribal youth was stripped naked, hung upside down and beaten with belts and sticks.

The accused also made a video of the incident, which is now going viral. Three months after the incident, the youth reached the police station and registered a case. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

The video is said to be 3-months old

A young man identified as Rinkesh Chauhan had brought the victim to Betul where he took him to a house in Betul where already some people were present.

They took off all his clothes and hung him upside down on the ceiling. After that, they beat him with belts and sticks. He somehow managed to escape.

Scared, he didn't lodge a complaint believing the miscreants could harm him. But following the viral video, he could gather courage and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against the accused

Betul SP Siddharth Chaudhary said, "A video had surfaced in which a young man was stripped naked, hanged upside down and beaten up. A case has been registered against the accused by the police, the search for the accused is on. The police will soon arrest the culprits.