Day Of Mourning At Village In MP's Betul On Holi

Betul: Even as Holi was celebrated with fervour across the country, a village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh wears a deserted look on the day.

The festival has not been celebrated in Dahua village in Multai block for the last 130 years after the village head died after falling into a well on the day. The villagers have since been not celebrating Holi as a mark of respect of respect for the departed soul. In fact, the villagers mourn on the day even as their neighbours celebrate the festival as per tradition. Village elder Manchit Magarade said Holi has not been celebrated in the village since his childhood.

"We were told by our elders that the then village head Nadbhaya Magarade died on Holi after falling into a well. After the incident, it was decided not to celebrate Holi in the village as a mark of respect for the departed soul," he said. Manchit said the villagers do not even greet each other on Holi.

Manoj Barange of the village said, "Since my childhood no one celebrates Holi in the village. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the village on the day. An attempt was made by a few youth of the village to celebrate Holi once but they could not succeed as nobody came forward to join them." Another resident, Kavita said she celebrates Holi at her parents' place after marriage. ''We celebrate Holi in my parents' house. Since I got married and came to my in-laws' place, I have not celebrated Holi. The tradition of not celebrating Holi in the village continues even today,'' she said.