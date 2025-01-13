ETV Bharat / state

BEST Wet Lease Bus Staff Go On Flash Strike In Mumbai; Services Partially Hit

Mumbai: The contractual employees of a private operator hired by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking went on a flash strike at one of the depots in Mumbai early Monday morning, partially affecting the BEST bus services.

While BEST did not disclose the reason for the strike, sources said it was triggered by the alleged mistreatment of a pregnant woman conductor by officials of the private operator.

A BEST official said the services were affected on a few routes as the strike was limited to the Pratiksha Nagar depot, while a union leader claimed more than 100 buses of the private operator remained off the road.

Notably, BEST, which operates nearly 3,000 buses and serves more than 30 lakh passengers daily, has been without a general manager for more than a week. An additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently holding charge of the position.