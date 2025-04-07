ETV Bharat / state

BEST Bus Crushes To Death 3-Year-Old Girl In Mumbai's Borivali Area

A BEST bus on its way to Magathane depot crushed a 3-year-old girl to death. The driver was arrested, and a further probe is on.

A BEST bus on its way to Magathane depot crushed a 3-year-old girl to death. The driver was arrested, and a further probe is on.
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 7, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: A 3-year-old girl was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Borivali in north Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East and involved a bus taken by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking on wet lease (in which drivers and conductors are provided by the firm supplying vehicles), the Kasturba Marg police station official said.

"When the bus was on its way to Magathane depot along Western Express Highway, 3-year-old Mehak Khatun Shaikh suddenly came in the way and was crushed under the front-left tyre. She died on the spot. Driver Prakash Digambar Kamble (48) was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the official said. PTI ZA BNM

Mumbai: A 3-year-old girl was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Borivali in north Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East and involved a bus taken by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking on wet lease (in which drivers and conductors are provided by the firm supplying vehicles), the Kasturba Marg police station official said.

"When the bus was on its way to Magathane depot along Western Express Highway, 3-year-old Mehak Khatun Shaikh suddenly came in the way and was crushed under the front-left tyre. She died on the spot. Driver Prakash Digambar Kamble (48) was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the official said. PTI ZA BNM

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BORIVALI BEST BUS ACCIDENTBEST BUS ACCIDENT MUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.