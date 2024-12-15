ETV Bharat / state

BEST Bus Accident: Motorcyclist Gets Run Over In Mumbai

Days after a BEST bus mowed down 7 in Kurla, a motorcyclist got run over by an electric bus of the transport body in Govandi.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Days after a BEST bus mowed down seven persons in Kurla, a motorcyclist got run over by an electric bus of the transport body in the Govandi area here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at the Shivaji Nager junction in Govandi late on Saturday night, an official said.

The bus was heading towards the Kurla bus depot from Shivaji Nagar when the victim's two-wheeler came in contact with one of the rear tyres of the bus, and he got run over, the official said.

The victim, Dikshit Vinod Rajput, sustained a severe head injury and was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead before admission, he said.

The police have arrested the bus driver, Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe (39), under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway, the official said.

Earlier this week, an electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) mowed down seven persons and injured 42 others on the S G Barve Marg in Kurla (West). Driver Sanjay More (54), who was at the wheel of the ill-fated bus, was later arrested.

