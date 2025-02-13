ETV Bharat / state

Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bharadwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections

After defeat in Greater Kailash constituency, the AAP leader did not sulk, he took it as an opportunity to start his YouTube channel Berojgar Netaji

Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections
Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

New Delhi: In the midst of chaos, Saurabh Bhardwaj found an opportunity - maybe a calling. After losing the Greater Kailash seat in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj turned a new leaf. He will be seen as a social media influencer in his YouTube channel Berojgar Netaji, supposedly a pun on leaders becoming unemployed after losing their seat in elections.

Refusing to be reduced by the loss, Bhardwaj, instead of sulking, chose to embrace his newfound 'unemployment' through his channel ‘Berojgar Netaji,’ meaning unemployed leader.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Bhardwaj said, “After the Delhi election results, our lives have turned 180 degrees. It can be said that we are those leaders who have become unemployed,” probably suggesting that he has taken his loss with a pinch of salt though with a dash of wit.

Starting Thursday, the channel aims to connect directly with the public, offering Bhardwaj’s candid take on life after politics. “I will tell you what changes in the life of a leader after losing an election. I’ll also answer all your questions openly. You can send me your queries, and I’ll respond without the political spin,” he announced, setting a transparent and humorous tone for his digital venture.

Saurabh lost the Greater Kailash seat to BJP’s Shikha Rai by 3,139 votes after the 14th round of counting of votes. Congress’s Garvit Singhvi came in third position with 6,677 votes. Born and raised in New Delhi, Bhardwaj in his 40s, is a computer science engineer and a law graduate from Osmania University.

Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections
Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, AAP’s senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday addressed party workers online, discussing on the party's future strategies. "Our fight was not to be in power but for changing the political narrative. Even the biggest party now talks about education and health. That’s the beginning of change which we have brought in among the other leading parties,” Sisodia said.

Read More

New Delhi: In the midst of chaos, Saurabh Bhardwaj found an opportunity - maybe a calling. After losing the Greater Kailash seat in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj turned a new leaf. He will be seen as a social media influencer in his YouTube channel Berojgar Netaji, supposedly a pun on leaders becoming unemployed after losing their seat in elections.

Refusing to be reduced by the loss, Bhardwaj, instead of sulking, chose to embrace his newfound 'unemployment' through his channel ‘Berojgar Netaji,’ meaning unemployed leader.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Bhardwaj said, “After the Delhi election results, our lives have turned 180 degrees. It can be said that we are those leaders who have become unemployed,” probably suggesting that he has taken his loss with a pinch of salt though with a dash of wit.

Starting Thursday, the channel aims to connect directly with the public, offering Bhardwaj’s candid take on life after politics. “I will tell you what changes in the life of a leader after losing an election. I’ll also answer all your questions openly. You can send me your queries, and I’ll respond without the political spin,” he announced, setting a transparent and humorous tone for his digital venture.

Saurabh lost the Greater Kailash seat to BJP’s Shikha Rai by 3,139 votes after the 14th round of counting of votes. Congress’s Garvit Singhvi came in third position with 6,677 votes. Born and raised in New Delhi, Bhardwaj in his 40s, is a computer science engineer and a law graduate from Osmania University.

Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections
Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, AAP’s senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday addressed party workers online, discussing on the party's future strategies. "Our fight was not to be in power but for changing the political narrative. Even the biggest party now talks about education and health. That’s the beginning of change which we have brought in among the other leading parties,” Sisodia said.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAURABH BHARDWAJ BEROJGAR NETAJISAURABH BHARDWAJ YOUTUBEYOUTUBER NETAAAP LEADER LOST ELECTIONSSAURABH BHARDWAJ AS BEROJGAR NETAJI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.