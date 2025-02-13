Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bharadwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections

New Delhi: In the midst of chaos, Saurabh Bhardwaj found an opportunity - maybe a calling. After losing the Greater Kailash seat in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj turned a new leaf. He will be seen as a social media influencer in his YouTube channel Berojgar Netaji, supposedly a pun on leaders becoming unemployed after losing their seat in elections.

Refusing to be reduced by the loss, Bhardwaj, instead of sulking, chose to embrace his newfound 'unemployment' through his channel ‘Berojgar Netaji,’ meaning unemployed leader.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Bhardwaj said, “After the Delhi election results, our lives have turned 180 degrees. It can be said that we are those leaders who have become unemployed,” probably suggesting that he has taken his loss with a pinch of salt though with a dash of wit.

Starting Thursday, the channel aims to connect directly with the public, offering Bhardwaj’s candid take on life after politics. “I will tell you what changes in the life of a leader after losing an election. I’ll also answer all your questions openly. You can send me your queries, and I’ll respond without the political spin,” he announced, setting a transparent and humorous tone for his digital venture.

Saurabh lost the Greater Kailash seat to BJP’s Shikha Rai by 3,139 votes after the 14th round of counting of votes. Congress’s Garvit Singhvi came in third position with 6,677 votes. Born and raised in New Delhi, Bhardwaj in his 40s, is a computer science engineer and a law graduate from Osmania University.

Berojgar Netaji, Saurabh Bhardwaj's Hilarious Take On Highs & Lows Of Life After Losing Elections (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, AAP’s senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday addressed party workers online, discussing on the party's future strategies. "Our fight was not to be in power but for changing the political narrative. Even the biggest party now talks about education and health. That’s the beginning of change which we have brought in among the other leading parties,” Sisodia said.