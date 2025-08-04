Bengaluru's Yellow Metro Line Offers Seamless Airport And IT Corridor Connectivity

Bengaluru: The 19.15‑km Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is all set to be launched on 10th August 2025, with passenger services commencing on August 11. This launch will extend the city’s metro network to 96.1 km, part of Phase 2, which now spans 53.8 km.
Built at a cost of ₹5,056.99 crore, the Yellow Line connects RV Road in the north to Bommasandra in the south, serving 16 stations including key hubs like Electronic City, Central Silk Board, and BTM Layout. The corridor is expected to alleviate traffic congestion along Hosur Road and at the notorious Silk Board Junction.
Phased Opening: Modest Start, Full Speed Ahead
Initially, only three driverless trains will run at 25‑minute intervals, operating between 5 AM and 11 PM, in sync with the existing network. Daily ridership is expected to be modest at approximately 25,000 passengers, generating around ₹10–15 lakh in revenue.
According to BMRCL, with a 25‑minute frequency, we don’t expect many passengers to use the Yellow Line at first, and ridership should rise to 1.5–2 lakh per day once all 15 trains are operational early next year.
The one-way journey time across the line is projected to be 38 minutes.
Unlocking Future Connectivity: Phase‑3 Begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namma Metro on the 10th of August 2025. During the inauguration, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the metro—a ₹15,611‑crore project spanning 44.65 km with 31 new stations. The new corridors will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (Hebbal) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere, serving underserved areas like Magadi Road and the Outer Ring Road. Completion is expected by 2029, enhancing Bengaluru’s transport coverage.
Local MP Tejasvi Surya welcomed this development, saying, “With nearly ₹20,000 crore dedicated to Bengaluru South’s metro expansion, we are incredibly grateful to PM Modi for prioritising public transport.”
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the day as a key milestone for Bengaluru’s growth.
Delays, Train Shortages & Procurement Woes
Despite major civil works finishing by 2023, the Yellow Line opening was delayed due to a train shortage. In 2019, BMRCL awarded a ₹1,578‑crore contract to CRRC Nanjing Puzhen (China) to supply 36 trainsets—15 for the Yellow and 21 for the Purple and Green lines. A local manufacturing plan in Andhra Pradesh fell through, and CRRC partnered with Titagarh Rail Systems (TRSL) in West Bengal. The process was hampered by visa delays, COVID-19 disruptions, and India‑China border tensions.
A fourth trainset is due by August 10, though it will require three weeks of testing before becoming operational.
Metro’s Promise: Fast, Clean, & Inclusive
Once fully operational, the Yellow Line is expected to benefit nearly 8 lakh commuters daily. It will significantly reduce commute times—up to 60% faster between Bommasandra and RV Road—and provide direct access to major corporate campuses such as Infosys (Konappana Agrahara) and Biocon (Hebbagodi). Interchange stations with other metro lines—Green (RV Road), future Pink (Jayadeva Hospital), and future Blue (Silk Board)—enhance city-wide connectivity.
The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) granted final safety clearance on August 1, paving the way for commercial operations, which are scheduled to begin on the 11th of August after its inauguration ceremony to be held on the 10th of August.
The Yellow Line launch marks a pivotal moment in Bengaluru’s ambition to evolve into a sustainable, transit-oriented city. With full-scale operations expected in early 2026, the corridor planned is projected to unlock economic opportunities for southern Bengaluru while easing traffic and improving the quality of life of the citizens.
As passenger services begin this month, the Yellow Line sets the stage for continued expansion and integrated urban mobility under Namma Metro’s multi-phase growth.
