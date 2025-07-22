Bengaluru's Small Business Owners To Stage Protest On July 24 Over GST Notices

By MOHAMMED RAFIQ MULLA

Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka State Bakery, Condiments and Small Business Owners Association have decided to stage a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday (July 24) against the GST notices served on them by the Commercial Taxes Department. Thousands of small business owners across Karnataka have received GST notices asking them to pay tax arrears since 2020-21 that ranged from Rs 40 lakh to over Rs 2 crore, triggering panic and fears of business closure. In Bengaluru alone, over 5,500 owners, whose annual transactions exceeded Rs 40 lakh, have received notices.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Advocate Shakuntala Shetty, legal counsel for the Association, said notices with such unimaginable amounts have left vendors mentally disturbed. "This is not compliance but sheer harassment. How will a small trader pay such a hefty amount in one go? The State and the Central Governments must intervene and help small businesses,” she demanded.

Further, she said issuing GST notices after nearly four years, without doing so annually or providing adequate awareness, is a complete failure on the part of the government. "What were they doing all these years?” Shakuntala asked.

The traders are now demanding a complete waiver of the dues, citing a lack of communication and education on compliance. They clarified that most small businesses have already begun registering for GST and have expressed willingness to comply from 2025 onwards.

Pratap Shetty, President of the Association, said multiple appeals and memorandums have been submitted to the government, but without any response. "We have now left with no option but to take to the streets on July 24. We are also mulling approaching the court," he said, adding the Bombay and Kerala High Courts have ruled that governments cannot collect GST retrospectively from small business owners under the composite tax system.

"We're Only Following GST Rules"

With the growing resentment over their action, the Commercial Tax Department officials on Monday clarified that they were only following the GST Rules dating back to 2017, and several states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have already enforced this. GST rules mandate that traders must possess GST Registration if their annual transaction of goods is above Rs 40 lakhs and that of services is Rs 20 lakh.

On Monday, officials held interactions with the small traders to clear their doubts and inform the traders that the notices that were issued to them are not final tax demands. "These notices are just a mode of communication or intimation. If the traders are handling only exempted goods, the notices will be withdrawn. If they are also handling taxable goods, they will have to pay taxes for those goods only. To do that, traders have to submit details of their transactions. The department will assess their businesses, and a final tax demand will be issued. The amount mentioned in the notices already served could come down drastically after the assessment," said Meera Suresh Pandit, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Taxes.

Meanwhile, the Department has also started 'Know GST', a statewide outreach programme to create awareness among small businessmen on maintaining their accounts, registering with the GST and compliance. The traders are, however, unimpressed. “The awareness workshops are being organised because vendors are protesting. Why didn’t they do this four years ago? What’s the point now, after causing so much damage?” asked Shetty.

As far as demand for the waiver of GST dues is concerned, the officials said it is a matter to be decided by the state and the central governments.

On his part, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would take up the matter with the Centre at the next GST Council meeting. “The GST Council falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government. However, we will take up the issue with the Centre and hold discussions with the State Commercial Taxes Department too before making a decision on waiving GST dues,” he said.

Also Read

GST Notices Are Just Intimations, Not Final: Joint Commissioner Assures Traders At Awareness Workshop

From Digital to Cash: Karnataka Small Traders Avoid UPI Payments Amid GST Crackdown