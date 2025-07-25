ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Set To Launch By Mid-August; Commuter Relief In Sight

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro, stretching 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to enter the final phase before becoming operational. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) began its statutory inspection this week, a critical step toward launching commercial operations, which are now expected in August.

The Yellow Line has faced years of delays, having missed its original completion deadline in 2021. However, with the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) report received and CMRS inspections underway, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is moving closer to commissioning the line.

Final Safety Inspections Underway

According to BMRCL’s Chief Public Relations Officer Yashwant Chavan, "The inspection will be completed in the next 3-4 days." And the CMRS inspection began on 22 July and concluded today, 25 July 2025. On the first day, officials covered Reach-5, completing approximately one-fourth of the inspection. Chavan noted that final decisions regarding station operations will be made after the CMRS submits its report.

The inspection includes checks on track conditions, structural safety of elevated sections, signalling systems, and readiness of the stations. On the last day of the inspection, CMRS officials are expected to assess the Operations Control Centre at Baiyappanahalli depot.

August Launch with Limited Services

If approved, BMRCL plans to open the Yellow Line with three train sets initially, offering a frequency of one train every 20 minutes from 5 am to 11 pm. This would allow 30–40 round trips daily. Ridership in the first phase is projected to be around 25,000 passengers per day. As more trains are added—15 train sets in total—the daily ridership could rise to 1.5 lakh or more.

To avoid overcrowding during peak hours, BMRCL may open only selected entrances at busy stations. Officials acknowledged that starting operations with limited rolling stock may not fully meet passenger demand, but they aim to scale up service levels progressively.

A fourth train is expected to arrive in Bengaluru by August 10, but it will undergo testing for at least two weeks before entering service. If it arrives after operations have begun, testing will need to be carried out at night to avoid disrupting daytime services, potentially delaying its deployment.

Political Reactions and Criticism

The prolonged delay in completing the Yellow Line has drawn criticism. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan remarked, “CMRS inspection of the Yellow Line began three years after BMRCL missed its 2021 deadline. With 16 stations from RV Road to Bommasandra, it is crucial for ORR commuters but 10 MDs in 22 years slowed progress. Namma Metro deserves steady hands, not shifting chairs.”