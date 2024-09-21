Bengaluru: Women Demand Breastfeeding Centres at All Bus, Metro and Railway Stations

Bengaluru: There was an incident recently where a mother ran out of space to breastfeed her baby at the purple line Trinity station of Namma Metro. After that, there is a demand to set up a center for breastfeeding babies in all Namma Metro, BMTC, KSRTC and railway stations.

Without a proper place to breastfeed, the mother searched for a place around and finally breastfed her baby by hiding near the platform. At that time, her father-in-law and husband stood guard around her. This scene was captured on the mobile phone of a passenger. Some KSRTC and railway stations have breastfeeding centers, but lack of such facility in Namma Metro was the cause of outrage of passengers.

Since 2017, breastfeeding centers have been set up at some passenger stations under Nirbhaya Scheme. According to the information of Namma Metro officials, breastfeeding centers for mothers have been set up at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station and Yeshvantpura station. Work is underway to set up such centers at other stations as well.

When ETV Bharat conducted a reality check in many parts of the city, it was found that there are two breastfeeding centers in good condition at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station. These centers are also functioning well at Yeswantpur, Peenya and Kengeri satellite stations.

Also, there are Women's Safety and Comfort Centers at 8 major bus stations of BMTC in the city. Women Centres are functioning well in Jayanagar, Shanti Nagar, Majestic, Koramangala, Whitefield, Yelahanka, Bannerghatta, Banashankari, Dommalur and many more TTMCs serving buses to all parts of Bengaluru.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at Majestic's BMTC care center, Chaitra said, "It is a good development to have baby care centers. Apart from the main stations, it would be beneficial to have such centers at other stations as well."

Prajakta Pradeep Pawar, a resident of Sangli, Maharashtra state, who is a female passenger at Sangolli Rayanna railway station, said, "Women's rest room and feeding room at Bengaluru railway station are clean and well kept. But there is a need to construct such breastfeeding rooms in many stations in the country."

"Baby care centers have been set up at main stations of Bengaluru Transport Corporation and most of the TTMCs. There are 18 centers in operation. It is being utilized by women passengers. At Majestic station there are seats in this room. There is a separate room for breastfeeding the baby. There is fan, drinking water system, toilet, all in good condition. Maintenance is being done," said Nayana, Divisional Traffic Manager, BMTC.