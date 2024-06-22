ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Woman Steps On Soap, Falls From Terrace; Husband Tried To Hold On But... | Video Goes Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

A woman fell from the terrace of a three-storey building in Bengaluru after she accidentally stepped on soap and slipped. Her husband tried to hold on to her arm while she hung from the terrace, but he could do so for only a few seconds. An onlooker captured the shocking incident on the phone. The victim is being treated for grievous injuries at a local hospital.

Screengrabs from the viral video
Screengrabs from the viral video (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru was grievously injured as she fell from the terrace of a 3-floor building after accidentally stepping on a bar of soap, while an onlooker from another terrace captured the shocking incident on phone.

Bengaluru Woman Steps On Soap, Falls From Terrace (ETV Bharat)

The woman's husband tried to hold on to her as she was seen hanging from the terrace, but could not for long. The woman eventually fell right on a row of bikes parked beneath.

The incident took place on June 19 in Kanaka Nagar under DJ Halli Police Station here. The victim Rubai (27) was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated in the ICU of Victoria Hospital.

Sources said that Rubai, who was working with her husband on the terrace of RK Palace Apartment, accidentally stepped on a bar of soap and fell down. The video of the incident that has gone viral shows Rubai's husband holding on to her as she hung from the terrace, while several people on the road beneath and the terraces around watch in shock.

The man tried to hold on to her, but eventually could do so for only a few seconds. The woman fell, crashing down on the parked two-wheelers. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. The police said that they are gathering more information in this regard, and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances to rule out any foul play.

Last Updated : 18 hours ago

TAGGED:

BENGALURU TERRACE VIDEOKANAKA NAGAR WOMAN VIDEOWOMAN FALLS ON SOAPBENGALURU TERRACE UPDATEWOMAN FALLS FROM TERRACE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.