Bengaluru Woman Steps On Soap, Falls From Terrace; Husband Tried To Hold On But... | Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru was grievously injured as she fell from the terrace of a 3-floor building after accidentally stepping on a bar of soap, while an onlooker from another terrace captured the shocking incident on phone.

Bengaluru Woman Steps On Soap, Falls From Terrace (ETV Bharat)

The woman's husband tried to hold on to her as she was seen hanging from the terrace, but could not for long. The woman eventually fell right on a row of bikes parked beneath.

The incident took place on June 19 in Kanaka Nagar under DJ Halli Police Station here. The victim Rubai (27) was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated in the ICU of Victoria Hospital.

Sources said that Rubai, who was working with her husband on the terrace of RK Palace Apartment, accidentally stepped on a bar of soap and fell down. The video of the incident that has gone viral shows Rubai's husband holding on to her as she hung from the terrace, while several people on the road beneath and the terraces around watch in shock.

The man tried to hold on to her, but eventually could do so for only a few seconds. The woman fell, crashing down on the parked two-wheelers. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. The police said that they are gathering more information in this regard, and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances to rule out any foul play.