Bengaluru Woman Loses Rs 48,000 While Purchasing Eggs Online

Bengaluru: A woman lost Rs 48,000 while paying online by clicking the offer message "48 eggs for 49 rupees" received in the email, police said on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Vasantnagar, Bengaluru, filed a case in this regard at High Grounds Police Station here, a senior police official said.

"The woman received an offer message from an online shopping company on February 17. When the woman clicked on the message, she found that there was an offer of Rs 49 for 48 eggs and was about to book the eggs. She then filled in all the details including the delivery address and mobile number and finally paid through a credit card in the payment option.

"So, after filling in the details of the credit card to pay, she entered the OTP received on the mobile and paid the money. After paying the money, she received a message that Rs 48,199 was deducted from her account. The woman then immediately informed the bank that she had been cheated and blocked the credit card account," police sources said.

The woman then filed a complaint in High Grounds police station in this regard. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and an investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More