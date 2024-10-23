Bengaluru Woman Files Case Against Boyfriend, Sister For Blackmailing Over 'Illicit' Relationship

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old woman from Bengaluru lodged a police complaint against her boyfriend and elder sister for allegedly blackmailing her for having an illicit relationship, threatening to share a video call recording with her husband if she did not give them Rs 80,000. Her sister's boyfriend has also been named in the complaint.

A case has been registered at Kengeri police station against three persons based on her complaint.

According to police, the complainant, who was married, was in a relationship with her childhood friend. Two years ago, the complainant was visiting her elder sister's house in Kengeri when she got a video call from her boyfriend. She answered the call and spoke to him for a long time.

The woman's boyfriend had recorded the call and shared it with her elder sister and the latter's boyfriend. After which, the three allegedly started blackmailing the woman, threatening to show the recording of the video call with her boyfriend to her husband and upload it on social media. The three demanded Rs 80,000 to keep her affair a secret, the complainant told police.

Finally, frustrated by the repeated threats the woman went to the local police station and lodged a complaint against the trio.

An officer of Kengeri police station said investigations were initiated on the basis of the woman's complaint and the case is being probed from all angles.