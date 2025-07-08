ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Woman Accuses Andhra Pradesh Man Of Usurping Her Property Worth Crores After Fraud Marriage

Chittoor: A woman from Karnataka capital Bengaluru has accused a man from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor of usurping her property worth Rs 28 crore after marrying her by falsely claiming that his wife and daughter had died of Covid, officials said.

In her complaint filed with the Chittoor police, Nagamani,50, a native of Rajpet in Ramakuppam mandal, said she was married to Venkatappa Reddy from Bengaluru. Four years into their marriage, the couple lost their son in a road accident. Nagamani said that stricken with grief, her husband fell seriously ill and she decided to remarry and approached a middleman for help.

She was introduced to Sivaprasad, a resident of Seshapuram in Bangarupalyam mandal. In her complaint, Nagamani stated that Sivaprasad claimed to be a widower and produced fake death certificates, saying his wife and daughter had died of Covid-19. Believing his claims, she married him in 2022, Nagamani stated in her complaint.

Fraud in the name of RBI

In her complaint, Nagamani alleged that Sivaprasad began manipulating her financially soon after their marriage. According to Nagamani, Sivaprasad told her that crores of rupees were pending with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and that some payments had to be made in advance to claim the amount. Trusting him, she transferred large sums of money to bank accounts belonging to his father, brother, and sister-in-law, she said.