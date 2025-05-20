ETV Bharat / state

2 Electrocuted As Heavy Downpours Cripple Bengaluru

So far, three people have been killed in pre-monsoon rains.

Vehicles partially submerged at the basement of an apartment following heavy rains, at Wilson Garden in Bengaluru on Monday (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

Bengaluru: Two people were electrocuted in Bengaluru while trying to clear the water from the ground floor of an apartment following relentless rain that lashed the city on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in an apartment in Madhuban in BTM Layout under the MICO Layout police station limits on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Manmohan Kamath (63) and Dinesh (12).

The ground floor of the apartment was flooded due to the heavy rain. As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima, Kamath was connecting a motor to pump out water from the basement of the apartment when he got electrocuted and died.

Dinesh (12), son of a Nepalese man employed at the apartment complex, who was standing near Kamath, was also electrocuted, police added. The two were declared dead by doctors at a hospital. A case has been registered at the MICO Layout police station regarding the incident.

So far, three people have been killed in pre-monsoon rains. Earlier on Monday, Sasikala (35) died when a compound wall fell on her while she was sweeping at a company within the limits of the Mahadevapura Police Station.

Heavy overnight rains pounded Bengaluru, submerging several areas, flooding homes, and crippling normal life across the city on Monday. Overflowing stormwater drains led to water entering residences and offices, with commuters left stranded on waterlogged roads.

