Bengaluru Weather Turns Pleasant With Showers; IMD Predicts More Rain

Bengaluru: Residents of India’s IT hub can expect pleasant weather in the coming days, as moderate rain and cooler temperatures bring relief from the recent summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of around 31°C on Thursday, with light to moderate rainfall observed across several parts, including Bengaluru City and Kempegowda International Airport.

“Over the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy by evening. There is a strong possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph,” said Dr N. Puviarasan, Scientist ‘F’ and Head at IMD Bengaluru. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20°C.

Elsewhere in Karnataka, rainfall activity was widespread. Coastal Karnataka saw rain at many places, while interior regions, including North Karnataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka, received rain at isolated locations. Notably, Jewargi in Kalaburagi district recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 6 cm, followed closely by Raddewadgi (5 cm), Muddebihal (5 cm), and Chitradurga (4 cm). Bengaluru Airport and Tiptur each recorded 3 cm.

In terms of temperatures, Kalaburagi remained the hottest in the state, touching a sweltering 39°C. Other northern districts like Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Raichur recorded temperatures between 35 and 37°C. However, Haveri saw a sharp drop, with the mercury settling at 27°C — significantly below normal. Bengaluru and nearby regions like Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, and Madikeri stayed within a comfortable range of 30-32°C.

Looking ahead, IMD has forecast a week of significant rainfall activity along the coast. From May 16 to May 22, heavy to moderate rains are expected to lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Isolated heavy downpours are likely on May 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, parts of North Interior Karnataka, such as Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, and Vijayapura, may see heavy thundershowers with gusty winds over the next two days. Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Raichur districts are also under alert for strong winds and moderate rain.

With rain cooling down many parts of Karnataka, residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and take precautions, especially during gusty winds and evening showers.