Bengaluru Water Crisis: Peenya Industrial Area Faces Imminent Shutdown; Workers' Livelihood at Stake

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, industrial units at the Peenya Industrial area are staring at an imminent shutdown of operations after the authorities reduced the water supply to the units by 60 percent, President of the Peenya Industrial Association has said.

President of Peenya Industrial Association Arif said that earlier, the government had closed the borewells of Peenya Industrial Area after heavy metal was found in the borewell water. “The industries depended only on Cauvery water. Now Cauvery water supply has stopped. If this situation continues, there is a possibility that many companies in Peenya Industrial Area will close down," Arif said.

The President of the Peenya Industrial Association said that snapping the water supply would put the livelihood of over 12 lakh workers at around 16,000 industrial units in Peenya Industrial Area at stake.

Peenya is the biggest industrial zone of Bengaluru city. But due to lack of water, 50 percent of the industry is stunted, Arif said adding due to shortage of water, water board has reduced the supply of water to this area by 60 percent, giving priority to drinking water. “The borewells here are also almost dry," Arif said.

''There is not enough water for industries. Even the workers are faced with the problem of water for daily toilet use. As the water problem in the city increases, the water board has reduced the water supplied to commerce and industries with the aim of supplying adequate water to domestic connections,” he said.

As borewells and lakes have dried up, the residents of the city have turned to tankers for water. But the apartment residents are facing hardship due to the tanker registration process and seizure of illegal water tankers.

A notice published by a famous apartment complex is currently viral on social media. ''We regret to inform you about the dire situation regarding our water supply. RTO and BWSSB authorities are seizing illegal water tankers to supply water to areas facing acute water shortage. The effect of this action is on our water supply system. The water sumps are empty. It is not possible to store water in them. Water will be available only in overhead tanks and only for a maximum of one hour. Water will not be available after this," the notice said.

An apartment in Indira Nagar has instructed to use half a bucket of water per day. Household members have been asked to use only half a bucket of water a day for bathing and not waste more water for mopping the floor and washing the house.