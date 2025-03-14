ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Water Board Achieves BIS Certification For High-Quality Drinking Water Supply

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has received the prestigious Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, making it the only water supply board in the country to achieve this distinction. This recognition highlights BWSSB’s commitment to providing high-quality drinking water to the residents of Bengaluru.

BWSSB successfully passed rigorous BIS assessments conducted over the past six months. The BIS team lauded the board’s adherence to international standards in water supply management.

Reacting to this achievement, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Bengaluru Development, D.K. Shivakumar, stated, "Ensuring clean and safe drinking water for the city's residents is our top priority. It is a matter of pride that BWSSB has become the first institution in the country to receive BIS certification."

He added, "We have established stringent standards for water quality and safety. This recognition strengthens the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative, which aims to set the highest standards in public services and urban sustainability. We will continue to work towards making Bengaluru a model city for sustainable water management and quality living. The BWSSB team deserves congratulations for maintaining international standards and setting a benchmark for the nation."

Dr. Ram Prasad Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, emphasised the significance of this certification, saying, "Receiving BIS certification marks a major milestone in ensuring the suitability of Bengaluru’s water supply for its millions of residents. Our priority remains delivering high-quality services. BWSSB’s dedication to stringent quality management has earned us this honor."