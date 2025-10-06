Bengaluru Waqf Meet: Property Registration Faces Hurdles Ahead Of UMEED Portal Deadline
Ministry of Minority Affairs has taken an initiative to ensure all Waqf properties are uploaded to the UMEED portal before the December 6 deadline.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Bengaluru: A workshop was hosted in Bengaluru on Monday to address technical and procedural issues in registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, an online platform for digital management of Waqf assets.
Registration Challenges Reviewed
Representatives from the Waqf boards of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, along with state government officials, attended the meeting. The workshop is part of a nationwide effort by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to ensure that all Waqf properties are uploaded to the portal before the December 6 deadline.
States Seek Extension, Ministry Refuses
During the meeting, officials from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana requested a six-month extension to complete the registration process, citing technical difficulties. However, S P Singh Tevatia, representing the Ministry of Minority Affairs, stated, “There is no scope to extend the registration deadline.” He emphasised that compliance with the UMEED portal is now mandatory following the Supreme Court’s directive, despite earlier resistance from some state Waqf boards.
Technical and Administrative Challenges Highlighted
State representatives outlined several issues affecting registration. Many Mutawallis lack email IDs, prompting requests to make this field optional. Karnataka officials noted that multiple talukas are missing from the portal, complicating data entry. The “Nature of Waqf” field does not accommodate hostels, orphanages, and dargahs, even though such properties exist within Waqf boards. Some Waqf officers responsible for multiple properties can register only one property at a time.
What Waqf Board Officials Say?
Mohammad Ali Baba, chairman of the Karnataka Waqf Board, said, “We are committed to completing the registration, but technical challenges are slowing the process.”
Mohammad Mazuddeen Khan, CEO of the Karnataka Waqf Board, added, “Missing taluka data and portal limitations make accurate entry difficult.”
Advocate Abdul Riaz, member of the board, emphasised the need for practical adjustments to meet the national deadline.
A major concern involves historical property data. Properties identified during the 1955–56 survey did not include detailed boundary information. The UMEED portal now requires survey numbers and surrounding property details, which are not immediately available.
UMEED Portal Aims to Streamline Waqf Management
Launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the UMEED portal is designed to digitise, standardise and improve transparency and accountability of Waqf property management. Under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the portal provides a single-window system for registration, verification and administration. It assigns a 17-digit unique ID to each property and follows a three-tier verification process involving a maker, checker, and approver. The portal’s objectives include enhancing transparency, ensuring efficient management for the benefit of marginalised Muslim communities and preventing misuse of assets.
With only a small fraction of nearly nine lakh Waqf properties currently registered across the country, workshop participants expressed concern over meeting the December 6 deadline unless technical and administrative issues are addressed promptly.
Also Read