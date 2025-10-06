ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Waqf Meet: Property Registration Faces Hurdles Ahead Of UMEED Portal Deadline

Bengaluru: A workshop was hosted in Bengaluru on Monday to address technical and procedural issues in registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, an online platform for digital management of Waqf assets.

Registration Challenges Reviewed

Representatives from the Waqf boards of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, along with state government officials, attended the meeting. The workshop is part of a nationwide effort by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to ensure that all Waqf properties are uploaded to the portal before the December 6 deadline.

States Seek Extension, Ministry Refuses

Representatives from the Waqf boards of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu attending the meet (ETV Bharat)

During the meeting, officials from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana requested a six-month extension to complete the registration process, citing technical difficulties. However, S P Singh Tevatia, representing the Ministry of Minority Affairs, stated, “There is no scope to extend the registration deadline.” He emphasised that compliance with the UMEED portal is now mandatory following the Supreme Court’s directive, despite earlier resistance from some state Waqf boards.

Technical and Administrative Challenges Highlighted

State representatives outlined several issues affecting registration. Many Mutawallis lack email IDs, prompting requests to make this field optional. Karnataka officials noted that multiple talukas are missing from the portal, complicating data entry. The “Nature of Waqf” field does not accommodate hostels, orphanages, and dargahs, even though such properties exist within Waqf boards. Some Waqf officers responsible for multiple properties can register only one property at a time.