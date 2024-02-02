Bengaluru Traffic Police Fines Over 1500 Parents on a Single Day for Wards' Traffic Violations

Bengaluru: In an alarming situation, the number of students riding bikes without driving license and under 18 years of age is on the rise in Karnataka capital Bengaluru which is believed to have led to a spike in road accidents, sources said. The city traffic police conducted a special operation to curb the practice in a bid to prevent accidents and save precious lives.

Police have fined parents of students who drive in violation of rules and warned them not to give bikes to their wards. An official in the Bengaluru Traffic Police said that the traffic police has fined more than 1,500 parents of school and college students in the city on a single day. DCP South Division Traffic Shivprakash Devaraj said that nowadays more students use to come to school by bikes.

“As this number is increasing, the traffic police have woken up and have gone to more than 150 schools and colleges in the southern division and conducted inspections. The police have also warned the parents that they will register a case if the violation repeats,” the DCP South Division said. He said that the Bengaluru Traffic Police has conducted an operation against students who ride bikes without a license and who are under 18 years of age.

“Schools are advised to issue a circular in this regard. The school and college management boards have promised to issue the circulation,” added the DCP South Division. It can be recalled that in February last year, the Bengaluru traffic police had collected a fine of Rs 25 crore in just four days after the Karnataka government announced a 50 per cent discount on the payment of pending fines imposed for traffic violations until Feb 11.