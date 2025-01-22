ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Techie Asked To Pay Traffic Violation Fines Of Rs 9,000 For Bike Stolen In 2022

Mohammad Meesbaddin lodged a complaint in October 2022 after his bike was stolen from outside his house but police kept sending him traffic violation messages.

Stolen bike was captured on CCTV (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 6:58 PM IST

Bengaluru: In an alleged case of police negligence, a software engineer has received 18 traffic violation messages and fined of Rs 9,000 although the vehicle in question was stolen three years ago.

Bike owner, Mohammad Meesbaddin, who had lodged a theft case at DJ Halli police station in October 2022, alleged that police were not arresting the thief but was harassing him by asking him to pay traffic violation fines.

Meesbaddin, a software engineer, has been living in Kawal Bairasandra area under DJ Halli police station area for the last 10 years. He bought a Suzuki Access in December 2021 but 11 months later, the vehicle, which was parked outside his house, was stolen. Although he had immediately registered a theft case, the bike could not be traced.

Notably, six months after the theft, he received a message on his mobile phone from the traffic police asking him to pay Rs 500 as the rear passenger of the vehicle (KA51 HS 2889) was not wearing a helmet. In the last two years, he has received a total of 18 such messages of various violations and has been asked to pay a total fine of Rs 9,000.

Meanwhile, the stolen bike has been captured by CCTVs, where it is seen plying across the city carrying people of all age groups and violating traffic rules. However, the police are neither able to trace the vehicle nor arrest the thief, Meesbaddin said.

"I have lodged a complaint at DJ Halli police station about my bike theft. I also informed the traffic police of Kalasipalya and Wilson Garden areas that my bike is being driven by a stranger but nothing has been done to trace the vehicle or arrest the thief," Meesbaddin told ETV Bharat.

"We are investigating the case of two-wheeler theft and traffic violations committed by the stolen vehicle. The two-wheeler will be found as soon as possible as investigations are underway and the accused will be arrested," said DJ Halli police.

