Bengaluru Techie Death: Candlelight Vigil In Ecospace Demands Justice For Atul Subhash

Bengaluru: Braving heavy rain, hundreds gathered outside Ecospace IT Park in Bengaluru on Thursday to hold a candlelight vigil demanding justice for Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie, who died by suicide. The protest, held in the wake of his tragic death, was both a tribute and a call for accountability.

Protesters said that Atul's death has sparked public outrage, particularly after he left behind a 24-page note alleging harassment by his wife, Nikita, and her family. In the note, Atul also called for gender-neutral laws to address systematic inequalities in harassment cases. The gathering highlighted the growing demand for legal reforms and the need for greater attention to issues of mental health and personal distress.

"We are here braving the rain because Atul Subhash's story is not just about one man. It is about systemic failures. Justice for Atul means justice for countless unheard voices," said a protester at the vigil.

The protesters also targeted Nikita's employer, whose office is located inside Ecospace, demanding her dismissal. Organisers claimed that action against the accused is essential to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"This protest is a message that we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable. Atul's death should lead to meaningful change in how we address issues of harassment," said a protest organiser, emphasising the broader societal implications of the case.

Friends of Atul described him as a kind-hearted individual who had been driven to despair by alleged harassment. "Atul was a kind-hearted individual, pushed to the brink by harassment. His call for gender-neutral laws must spark a larger conversation for equality and fairness in our legal system," said one of his close friends. the attendees of the vigil urged society to address these issues before more lives are lost.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have intensified their investigation, travelling to Uttar Pradesh to locate Nikita, and her family, who are absconding. Authorities have registered an FIR and are actively pursuing leads to bring justice to this high-profile case.