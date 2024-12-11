Bengaluru Techie Death: Deceased's Wife, Her Family Booked For Abetment Of Suicide

Bengaluru: A 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide at his residence in Bengaluru's Manjunath Layout on Monday (Dec. 9 2024), leaving behind a 24-page suicide note accusing his wife, her family members, and a judge of 'explicit instigation for suicide, harassment, extortion, and corruption', bringing into spotlight the criminal justice system.

A day later police in Bengaluru said they have booked the deceased Atul Subhash's wife and her family for abetment of suicide. A case was registered under Section 108 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation is underway, a police official said.

"Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, we have booked a case against his wife, her mother, brother and uncle, who were allegedly demanding 3 crore to settle legal disputes filed," the official said.

Giving details, the official said that Hoysala Police Control Room received a call at 6 am on Monday about the suicide. According to the police statement, the victim was a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was living in Bengaluru.

Police swung into action and immediately called up Subhash's brother, Bikas Kumar, and informed him about the incident. Kumar later filed a complaint against Subhash's wife, his mother-in-law, his brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle, accusing them of filing a false complaint against Subhash and demanding Rs 3 crore for the settlement.

In the complaint, Kumar said that the alleged false complaint and the events that followed, including the demand for the huge amount led to Subhash's mental and physical breakdown, eventually compelling him to take the drastic step. Police said that Subhash also accused a principal family court judge in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur of allegedly taking bribes in front of the judge.

Surprisingly, Subhash also shared a link of his video on X and tagged its CEO Elon Musk and US President Elect Donald Trump.

DCP's Statement

Whitefield Division Deputy Commissioner Of Police Shivakumar Gunare said that Subhash got married to Nikita Singhania in 2019 and has a four-year-old son. "It has been alleged that Singhania had filed a false complaint against Subhash with the help of her family. The accused did not even allow Subhash to meet his son and demanded Rs 30 lakh rupees instead. During court proceedings, Singhania and her family threatened Subhash to pay Rs 3 crore failing which he would die," the DCP said.

Father's Statement

Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar accused the "mediation court" of not functioning as per the law, and shared how his son was harassed by the court. He said his son was repeatedly called to the Jaunpur Court over cases filed by his wife.

The father said that Subhash had travelled to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times due to court cases filed by his wife. Speaking about his daughter-in-law, he said that she used to keep adding one charge after the other, never letting go of Subhash.

"He (Subhash) had said to us that those in the mediation court do not work as per law, not even as per the rules of the Supreme Court. He had to go to Jaunpur from Bengaluru at least 40 times. She (the deceased's wife) used to frame one charge after another. He must have been frustrated but never let us feel that," Kumar told ANI.

Brother's Statement

Speaking to ANI, the deceased brother Bikas Kumar said that about eight months ago, Subhash's wife separated from him, following which she filed a divorce case and framed several charges against Subhash and the entire family under multiple acts and sections. Accusing the legal system in India to be solely functioning in favour of women, he said that his brother fought for this but left them.

"My brother did everything for her. Whatever has happened was unfortunate. If he had ever discussed it with me or our father - we would have helped him escape this situation. I want to request the government of India and the President - that justice must be done to my brother if he is with truth otherwise give me the proof to show that he is wrong. There should be a proper investigation against the judge who is named in my brother's suicide notes," Kumar told ANI.

Lawyer's Take

Commenting on the seriousness of the case, Lawyer Abha Singh from Mumbai, speaking to ANI said that this case highlights the gross misuse of law. "Dowry laws shouldn't be misused," she asserted.