Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 Witnesses Collaborations With Switzerland, Finland, UAE

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, themed "Technology Unbound," at Palace Grounds on Tuesday.

Organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Bharat Software Technology Parks, the event is a global platform for innovation, showcasing India’s leadership in technology and entrepreneurship.

CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat)

Australia is the official partner country for this year's summit, which has already witnessed the signing of major MoUs with Switzerland and Finland, along with a Letter of Intent with Sharjah Innovation Authority (UAE). The summit emphasises cross-border collaboration to foster innovation and sustainability.

India’s first GCC policy and Nipuna Karnataka initiative launched:

CM Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat)

The event marked the launch of India’s first GCC (Global Capability Centre) policy, alongside the unveiling of the Nipuna Karnataka logo, a state-led skill initiative. Nipuna Karnataka aims to train 1,00,000 professionals annually through strategic partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM, and the BFSI Consortium.

Microsoft: Focus on emerging deep-tech skills for 10,000 trainees annually.

Intel: Training over 20,000 people per year under AI programs like AI for All and AI for Youth.

Accenture: Training 10,000 professionals in cybersecurity and quantum computing.

IBM: Skilling 50,000 individuals in AI and cloud services with hands-on experience.

BFSI Consortium: Preparing 10,000 candidates for roles in the banking and fintech sectors.

AI excellence and startup support:

Centre of Excellence in AI announced (ETV Bharat)

A Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence was announced on the occasion and is set to position Bengaluru as the premier AI innovation hub, supported by the IIT Alumni Centre and the Karnataka government. It will provide startups with mentorship, capital access, and cutting-edge resources.The Startup Springboard Programme was launched to empower budding entrepreneurs through investor linkages, mentorship, and infrastructure support for innovation.

Global participation and multi-stage tracks:

The summit boasts participation from over 15 high-level international delegations, including Australia, UK, France, EU, Japan, Switzerland, and the US, and leaders from over 50 nations. It features a multi-track conference covering IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, Healthtech, Electro-Semicon, and the newly added India-USA Tech Conclave.

CM Siddaramaiah greets participants (ETV Bharat)

The event hosts 700 exhibitors across pavilions showcasing biotech, healthtech, spacetech, greentech, and more. A dedicated app enables real-time updates, scheduling, and networking opportunities for attendees. Futurescape Panel and High-Profile DiscussionsProminent industry leaders, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon), Chris Gopalakrishnan (Infosys), and Prashanth Prakash (Accel Partners), engaged in a panel titled Futurescape, moderated by Lingaraju Savkar of Kindle India.

BTS 2024:

Participants of Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat)

The event reinforces Bengaluru's reputation as India’s tech capital, bridging global innovation with local talent to shape the future of technology and entrepreneurship. The three-day summit is expected to attract thousands of visitors, fostering collaboration and investments to the tune of $17.5 billion. The event continues to position Karnataka as a global technology leader while addressing local development through innovation and skill-building.